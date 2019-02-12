Partly Cloudy

Popular milkshake brand now contains less than 5% sugar

PUBLISHED: 15:15 12 February 2019

The new and improved Shaken Udder milkshakes Picture: Shaken Udder

The new and improved Shaken Udder milkshakes Picture: Shaken Udder

Archant

Essex-based Shaken Udder have overhauled their recipes to make them ‘school friendly’

Shaken Udder, made near Maldon in Essex, has just unveiled new and improved Chocolate and Strawberry flavoured 200ml shakes, containing less than 5% sugar per carton.

Following six months of development, the producer (part of the East of England Co-op’s Sourced Locally range) says the milkhakes are thicker, creamier and tastier than ever. Made with British milk, they’re school approved for lunch boxes, contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, are gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians.

“We are excited to update our kids range of milkshakes to offer a much-improved flavour that we know children are going to love,” explains Andy Howie, co-founder of Shaken Udder. “Manufacturing processes have come a long way since we launched Shaken Udder Kids. Utilising these methods has enabled us to revisit the recipe and we’ve worked hard to create a product that delivers on both flavour and texture to please all tastes.”

Shaken Udder Kids 200ml cartons can be stored ambiently and have a long shelf-life that’s ideal for parents, as well as schools, cafes and farm shops, who don’t have large refrigerated storage. They’re available from the East of England Co-op and other outlets nationwide retailing at 80p to £1.

