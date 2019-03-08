Sudbury's top businesses

Here's our guide to some of Sudbury's finest independent and family-run businesses

Sudbury is a traditional market town, and today remains a great place to shop. Home to a wide variety of independent shops, family-run businesses and all manner of cafes and restaurants, the town attracts visitors from across the county and even further afield. Away from the bustling high street, Sudbury also boasts an array of highly specialised businesses, catering to shoppers' every requirement. Here, we take a look at some of Sudbury's very best independent shops, businesses and eateries.

Peddars of Sudbury

Set on Sudbury's vibrant King Street, Peddars has been a fixture of the town since it first opened its doors in 1986. This long-established men's clothing store offers top quality, affordable attire both for sale and for hire. Whether you're thinking of renting a tuxedo for a special occasion, or are simply hoping to treat yourself to a stylish new shirt, Peddars has got you covered, with great-fitting, tailored clothes to suit any wardrobe. To find out more, visit www.peddarsofsudbury.co.uk, or pop into the store at 39 King Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 2EQ.

Alaz

Set in the 16th century home of a merchant on Sudbury's Church Street, Alaz is brimming with traditional charm. This popular restaurant perfectly blends together English history and Turkish culture, serving up authentic, flavoursome food. Its cold and hot mezze selections give you a chance to sample the many flavours of Turkey, while many of its main dishes are cooked over a sizzling charcoal grill, giving the food a real depth of flavour. Vegetarian and vegan diners are also well catered to with a variety of tasty meat-free options, and you can finish your meal in style with a traditional dessert and a Turkish tea or coffee. You can find Alaz on Church Street, Sudbury Suffolk, CO10 2BL, or can make a reservation by calling 01787 370001.

Angelo Smith

When it comes to quality customer service, Angelo Smith is something of an expert. This traditional family jeweller is Sudbury's oldest independent business, established for 143 years. Along with offering a stunning range of fine jewellery and watches, Angelo Smith is dedicated to providing exceptional levels of customer care, focussing on replicating the traditional shopping experience of years gone by. Its proprietors and staff have nearly 200 years of industry experience between them, and are more than happy to offer their advice on anything from gemstone quality to watch repairs. To find out more, visit the shop at 4 North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RB, or go to www.angelosmith.co.uk

Mander Auctioneers

From its busy showrooms in Newton, just outside of Sudbury, Mander Auctioneers regularly hosts antiques and interiors auctions of up to an impressive 1,000 lots. At these auctions, you'll find a stunning array of period items, including fine pieces of jewellery and one-off pieces of artwork. Mander Auctioneers makes its catalogue of items available to view online prior to the auction, giving bidders an advance look at the special pieces on offer - so make sure to take a look at the website. For upcoming auction dates, or to view the catalogue, visit www.manderauctions.co.uk

The Codfather

Serving up delicious food with a side order of friendly service, The Codfather is one of Suffolk's most beloved fish and chip shops. The portions are generous, the batter is crispy and the fish is wonderfully fresh - so it's little wonder that this chippy is so popular with locals and visitors alike. You can choose to take your order away with you, or eat onsite at the in-house restaurant, and you can be sure of service with a smile every time that you visit. For more information, take a look the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/pages/The-Codfather, or pay the shop a visit at 37 King Street, Sudbury, CO10 2EQ.

The Tile Gallery

The Tile Gallery has been established for 30 years, with the current owners at the helm for 15 years this December. If you're looking for new wall or floor tiles for your home, pay a visit to the showroom in North Street or let the team come to you in the comfort of your own home. There's an extensive range of wall and floor tiles available, which can give your home a contemporary or traditional look. For more information, visit the showroom at 50A North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE, or take a look at the website: www.thetilegallerysfk.co.uk

Specsavers Sudbury

Specsavers Sudbury has been serving the eye and hearing care needs of the local community for 16 years, and is committed to delivering a professional and friendly service to everyone who pops into the Market Hill store. And with a brand new store having recently opened at Sainsbury's in Cornard Road, it has never been easier to get an appointment. Specsavers Sudbury is open seven days a week at 6a Market Hill, Sudbury, CO10 2EA. You can also visit the team at their new store in Sainsbury's Sudbury, 66 Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XB, also open seven days a week.

Ardmore Vets

Established in Sudbury for over 40 years, Ardmore Veterinary Group has a long history of serving the local area. The practice treats all small animals, including pet birds, small rodents, tortoises, rabbits, cats and dogs, as well as offering an out-of-hours emergency service. The team wants to ensure that your pets enjoy a long, happy and healthy life, and provides comprehensive medical, surgical and dental care. Visit the centre at 57 Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XB. Alternatively, telephone 01787 372588, or visit the website: www.ardmorevets.co.uk

1 Oak Home Care

Serving Sudbury and its surrounding villages, this local care company helps elderly citizens and vulnerable adults to enjoy a better quality of life while living at home. 1 Oak Home Care was established by local businesswoman Angel Doyle in 2017, and now boasts a team of 25 highly-trained carers, along with a day centre in Acton, just outside of Sudbury. The centre offers a space for elderly people from the local community to come together and socialise with others. To find out more about 1 Oak Home Care, visit www.1oakcare.com

AEG Nutrition

AEG Nutrition offers bespoke nutritional advice and support for individuals, families, groups and even businesses. Whether you are concerned about your own diet, your child's diet, or the health of your students or employees, Anna can support you to make some positive, sustainable changes. Anna is an HCPC registered dietician specialising in infant and childhood nutrition, sports nutrition and health and wellbeing promotion. Anna also runs 'Me-Fest' wellbeing days, which incorporate nutrition education, Pilates, yoga, meditation and relaxing treatments to support a healthy body and mind. For more information, visit www.aegnutrition.com, or call 07738663197.

Wattersons Building Maintenance

If you're thinking of giving your home a makeover, then you'll need the help of a professional painter and decorator to create the right look and feel. Serving Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding areas, Wattersons provides an interior and exterior painting and decorating service, allowing you to completely transform your home both inside and out. For more information on the services that Wattersons provides, visit the website: www.wattersonsbuildingmaintenance.co.uk