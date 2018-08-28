How to create your perfect home office

Sliderobes offers home office solutions designed around you (C)Darryl Hughes

No matter the size of your space, Sliderobes can help you create your ideal home office

Did you know that by 2020, it is predicted that 50% of the UK workforce will be able to work remotely and from home? This explains the increased demand for home offices and the need to have a space that is multifunctional for living and working from home.

The main hurdle when considering a home office is space, but it does not need to take up an entire room. If you have a spare room or an unused corner within a living area or bedroom, Sliderobes can show you a number of stylishly clever ways to introduce a comfortable and practical space with home office storage designed just for you.

Unused corners can be transformed into studies

Awkward spaces such as alcoves and sloped ceilings in our homes are often ignored as they aren’t easy to place furniture in. Unused alcove landings and halls lend themselves well to a snug home office or work station. Sliderobes design fitted furniture exactly to your room specifications - no matter its shape or size. An unused alcove could be turned into a fitted office desk with shelves and storage to suit your exact needs without taking up too much of your room.

The multi-purpose office

If space is limited within the home, then why not incorporate a desk and office storage in your bedroom. Your wardrobe design could include a desk or open shelving – perfect when space is limited. Match your wardrobe finish to your desk and office storage to create a stylish look. A plush statement chair at your desk will make the room feel instantly more comfortable.

Under stairs home office

Make use of the space under stairs to have built-in office furniture. This storage solution could include shelves, office drawers and a custom office desk. Whether it’s for you to work from home or a quiet place for the kids to sit and do their homework, a dedicated space for studying and working from home will add a peaceful and productive area to focus.

Think outside the box

If your property has a garden room or annex, take advantage of this space and create somewhere to work from home that isn’t directly inside your house. A fitted office wall unit with sliding doors would save space and create an organised haven for files, documents and anything else you might need.

Additional home office features

Lighting is so important, especially in an area where you intend read or work on a computer. The more natural light you have the better, but if this is not possible in your home office space, think about other types of lighting that would brighten up your space. LED lighting will illuminate the room with a soft glow.

Sliding doors

Sliding doors have many advantages over hinged doors. Sliding doors are ideal for saving space in a home office area. Hinged doors require more space to open out, but sliding doors open and close within the space of the storage unit and have a professional yet chic look. They can even be designed floor to ceiling to maximise your space.

The Sliderobes Ipswich showroom will offer some amazing ideas and give you the chance to chat with one of the company's designers. Sliderobes also offers a free at home design appointment. A designer will call out to you in the comfort of your home, chat to you about what you would like and discuss some exciting solutions. After taking measurements of the space, your designer will use state-of-the-art 3D computerised images to showcase your ideas.

