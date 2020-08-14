Days Gone By: Is the South Suffolk Show one of your favourite events?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 August 2020
The date has already been fixed for next summer’s South Sufolk Show – and it’s fingers crossed that one of the county’s best-loved events can return.
Like all the other big occasions this year, the show – staged at Ampton Racecourse, near Bury St Edmunds – had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers have set Sunday, May 9 as the date for 2021 and are already planning the attractions for the one-day agricultural show.
The event is staged on a 90-acre site and features a wide range of livestock classes – including cattle, pigs and sheep, and horses – and a grand ring packed with special attractions as well as traditional countryside events. In addition there are displays of vintage farm machinery, plus arts and crafts, food hall, shopping, and children’s entertainment.
Our gallery here captures some of those activities over the years.
