Days Gone By: Is the South Suffolk Show one of your favourite events?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 August 2020

Everyone loves a Wensleydale lamb - captired at the South Suffolk Show in 2000 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Everyone loves a Wensleydale lamb - captired at the South Suffolk Show in 2000 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

The date has already been fixed for next summer’s South Sufolk Show – and it’s fingers crossed that one of the county’s best-loved events can return.

The Bolddog Lings Display Team perform motorcyle stunts in the Grand Ring at the South Suffolk Show at Ampton in 2008 Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe Bolddog Lings Display Team perform motorcyle stunts in the Grand Ring at the South Suffolk Show at Ampton in 2008 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Like all the other big occasions this year, the show – staged at Ampton Racecourse, near Bury St Edmunds – had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have set Sunday, May 9 as the date for 2021 and are already planning the attractions for the one-day agricultural show.

The event is staged on a 90-acre site and features a wide range of livestock classes – including cattle, pigs and sheep, and horses – and a grand ring packed with special attractions as well as traditional countryside events. In addition there are displays of vintage farm machinery, plus arts and crafts, food hall, shopping, and children’s entertainment.

Our gallery here captures some of those activities over the years.

Grabbing a bite to eat at the South Suffolk Show in May 1976. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ARCHANTGrabbing a bite to eat at the South Suffolk Show in May 1976. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of the South Suffolk Show? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

To order copies of photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Fireblaze Fiddes in action at the South Suffolk Show in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEYFireblaze Fiddes in action at the South Suffolk Show in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Driving classes at the South Suffolk Show at Ampton in 2006 Picture; PHIL MORLEYDriving classes at the South Suffolk Show at Ampton in 2006 Picture; PHIL MORLEY

Crowds flock to the Ampton Racecourse for the South Suffolk Show in 2002 Picture: ANDY ABBOTTCrowds flock to the Ampton Racecourse for the South Suffolk Show in 2002 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A little girl with a goat at the South Suffolk Show in May 1964. Do you know her? Picture: ARCHANTA little girl with a goat at the South Suffolk Show in May 1964. Do you know her? Picture: ARCHANT

The South Suffolk Show in May 1992 Picture: ARCHANTThe South Suffolk Show in May 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

