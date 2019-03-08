Could you say 'I do' to a winter wedding?

Winter is a magical time of year to tie the knot at Hedingham Castle. Photo: Hedingham Castle. sam & louise photography

Are you planning your wedding? Winter weddings are gaining popularity with soon-to-be-wed couples, leaving spring and summer as 'last season'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hedingham Castle is set in the picturesque Essex countryside. Photo: Hedingham Castle. Hedingham Castle is set in the picturesque Essex countryside. Photo: Hedingham Castle.

Winter is a magical time of year to tie the knot - with crisp weather, roaring fireplaces, fairytale backdrops, seasonal decorations and rich colour schemes, there's plenty to get excited about.

What could possibly be more romantic than a winter wedding in a castle surrounded by 160 acres of spectacular landscaped gardens? Sales and events manager, Alistair McMillan, told us more about the beauty of a winter wedding at Hedingham Castle, set in picturesque Essex countryside.

Hedingham Castle's winter wedding packages are available from November to February. Photo: Hedingham Castle. Hedingham Castle's winter wedding packages are available from November to February. Photo: Hedingham Castle.

Don't worry about the weather

One of the great things about a winter wedding is you won't be relying on dry, warm weather because, after all, it's winter and you won't be tempted to plan most of your special day outside.

With the weather out of your mind you can focus on enjoying the day ahead, even if you're secretly hoping for a white wedding. If you're lucky enough to get a dusting of snow, this could create some beautiful photo opportunities and give your day a fairytale feel.

"The landscape surrounding Hedingham Castle is just as beautiful in the winter as it is in the summer, and receptions in the castle are very cosy," said Alistair.

More availability and choice

There is usually more choice when planning a winter wedding because you're competing with fewer couples for venues, photographers, florists and caterers. Alistair said: "Catering is included in our packages, along with drinks options. Our stunning bridal cottage is also included."

Your guests are more likely to be available for a winter wedding as most families go on holiday during the school holidays or spring time, and it gives both you and your guests something to look forward to once the summer wedding season is done and dusted.

A romantic, cosy colour scheme

During spring, summer and autumn there are so many options and colour schemes to choose from which can make it a difficult decision. In general, there are fewer colour schemes to choose from in winter. Deep, rich, royal colours paired with elegant decorations create the perfect winter feel.

Alistair said: "We allow guests to decorate the venue for their special day. We want guests to create the atmosphere they want for their big day, whether that's with twinkling fairy lights and candles, or with wonderful festive decorations. We love winter weddings here at Hedingham Castle; they're truly magical from start to finish."

Winter weddings at Hedingham Castle

Hedingham Castle's winter wedding packages are available from November to February and tend to be more cost-effective than other seasons. Alistair said: "When you have a winter wedding, instead of getting a dose of the winter blues every year, you'll have wonderful memories of your wedding day to celebrate on your anniversary."

At Hedingham Castle there's a bridal cottage which sleeps two and a 'Medieval Lodge' which sleeps 17. Alistair said: "If you have more than 17 guests staying, we're happy to recommend accommodation near by. Our Garden Cottage is where the bride will get ready on the day, and where the newlyweds will stay. You can travel from the cottage to the castle in chauffeur driven style.

"Hedingham Castle is a luxury wedding venue; it's enchanting and unforgettable. It's the perfect place to celebrate one of the most important days of your life with your loved ones."

Here's what three couples who tied the knot in winter had to say:

"Wow! What a stunning venue and such a beautiful time of year. The cold weather made the castle even cosier, and the Christmas tree and hot mulled wine in the house were just perfect." - Tracy and Richard

"The perfect fairy tale winter wedding day! We're so happy with everything the wedding team did for us and the view across the frozen lake was just magical. We're definitely coming back in the summer for the Joust!" - Leslie and John

What an unforgettable day. Thank you so much to everyone for helping make our day so special. Even though it snowed, it was so perfect to come from the cosy castle to the Mansion House with roaring log fires. - Charlotte and Stefan

Does Hedingham Castle sound like the wedding venue of your dreams? Visit hedinghamcastle.co.uk to find out more or call 01787 460261 to book your winter wedding package.