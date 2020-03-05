Children sing their hearts out at Snape Maltings celebration event
PUBLISHED: 10:06 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 05 March 2020
Hundreds of young performers from schools and community groups across Suffolk are on song in the annual Snape Maltings Celebration.
The Snape Maltings Celebration of Schools' Music event is in its 33rd year and features six days of concerts, each one different but each culminating in a grand finale.
Composer Emily Barden who backed Queen guitarist Brian May at The Hawth Theatre in 2012 commissioned the final show presentation piece.
Among those taking part is the senior choir from St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury.
Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: "It's always a real honour to be chosen to perform at Snape for the Celebration concerts - this is our third appearance in the last four years.
"The children shone, they filled the concert hall with the joy of their music and the staff and musicians at Snape were very complimentary about their performance, conduct and enthusiasm.
"We were incredibly proud of them."
Choirmaster Tom Cogan, who leads the group along with Mrs Sue Moroney, a member of the school's support staff, said: "The celebration concert at Snape is always a brilliant and wonderful experience for our Senior Choir.
"We have our own slot where we sing our three prepared pieces, which is a very special experience in Snape's magnificent concert hall.
"At the end of the evening all eight schools join together on stage to perform the specially commissioned grand finale song - 200 child singers on stage - wow!
"The concert is an unforgettable and indelible experience for our children - it doesn't get much better than that."
Year 6 pupil Ben Gourlay said: "I loved the whole atmosphere on the stage as it felt like you were singing in front of millions of people, even during rehearsal when there was no-one there."
Amy Godsall, another year 6 pupil said: "I really enjoyed the fantastic finale song because it's something we all did together."