Find the perfect gift for a loved one at family run jewellers Stag & Doe

This family run jewellers in Sudbury is the ideal place to go to purchase a stunning piece of jewellery - whether you’re after a necklace, earrings or stunning diamond ring

Christmas is the time for showing your family and friends you care and how better to do this than with a stunning piece of jewellery. Whatever you’re looking for – whether it’s a watch, a ring or a unique pendant, buying it from a knowledgeable jeweller is essential.

Stag & Doe is a family run jewellers in Sudbury that has been in business for over five years. Owner Philip Zelley - who runs the business with his wife Danielle, son Mylo and spaniel Taffy – was brought up around jewellery having been involved in his family’s business, Zelleys of Bishops Stortford, since he was 14. This means whatever you’re looking for, Philip has the experience to find you exactly what you’re looking for.

“The family business was started in 1910 by my great grandfather, and has passed down the generations,” states Philip. “I have always had a vision of starting a jewellers with a contemporary twist – Stag & Doe is that jewellers.”

The jewellery shop situated on North Street stocks both a vast selection of pieces from well known brands such as Amore, Calvin Klein, Dalvey, Fiorelli, Bering and Rotary, as well as its own Stag & Doe range.

For the watch lover in your family, or even for yourself, Stag & Doe can help you find the model that has both the style and functions you require. With quartz and automatic, classic, fashion and innovative new designs there is a lot to think about but Philip is confident the business will help you find your perfect timepiece. Or, if you’re looking for a one of a kind ring, Philip is also diamond specialist. As a result, Stag & Doe has a great selection of rings – engagement, wedding, eternity and more – in stock, from £250 and upwards.

Stag and Doe understands choosing your wedding rings is one of the most important decisions you will make, therefore believes a personal service is the best way to go. Nothing is standard about its wedding rings; each and every one is designed with you in mind, from a small personal message hand engraved on the inside of the bands to a full custom shaped wedding ring. Another service offered by Stag & Doe is home visits. Philip and his family know that life is hectic and that getting into the shop together can sometimes be difficult. If that’s the case, the team will come to you at an agreed time bringing their sample trays and lots of ideas - all you need to do is pop the kettle on.

If diamonds aren’t your thing however, Stag & Doe also has access to many more beautiful stones that can be hand crafted into incredible designs.

“We are a traditional jewellers so if you can’t find what you are looking for just ask and I’m sure we can source something for you. Failing that we will get one of our artisan jewellers to hand make you a one off piece. Simply give us your idea and your budget and we will do our upmost to achieve it for you.”

For more information on the brands and pieces available at the contemporary jewellers, visit the Stag & Doe website or call 01787 466709.