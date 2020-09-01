Family-run antiques shop celebrates 20 years in business

Adullam’s Cave has four rooms of unique antiques Picture: Colin Flack Archant

Based in Stowmarket, Adullam’s Cave promises shoppers something a little out of the ordinary

Adullam’s Cave is celebrating its 20th year in business Picture: Colin Flack Adullam’s Cave is celebrating its 20th year in business Picture: Colin Flack

At Adullam’s Cave, you’re guaranteed to find something unique – from small, delicate ornaments, to large, bespoke pieces of furniture. The antique shop and secondhand emporium is proud to be in its 20th year of business, and is looking forward to celebrating once social distancing measures have eased.

Owner Colin Flack says: “Adullam’s Cave started off on a temporary premise as a passion project and grew from a hobby into a business. Now, 20 years on, we’re still a family-run company, selling a range of beautiful antiques.”

Inside the shop, you’ll find four large rooms filled all kinds of homeware, fashion and craft pieces, including lamps, tables, chairs, garden tools, haberdashery and vintage clothing.

Colin says: “Since we first opened, trends have changedquite considerably, so we understand the importance of keeping up with what our customers expect.”

Adullam’s Cave has built an enviable reputation for selling numerous quaint and the quirky products, enticing customers from all over the country to visit the store. “In fact, customers have often said our shop is like a Tardis, as it just keeps on going – there’s always more to see!

“We’re located just out of town so we have to work extra harder to encourage customers to visit us. We have a large car park though, which makes it easy for people to call in, and it’s very handy for customers who are buying large items from us,” says Colin.

Everyone at Adullam’s Cave are always actively looking for quirky new products from around the country, and welcome donations and items from house clearances.

They also deliver to anywhere around the country, for a reasonable delivery fee.

Adullam’s Cave is the perfect place to visit if you want to browse a variety of different items. With a range of styles, prices and products, there’s something for everyone, from those who want specific, higher-priced items, to families looking to fill their first home. Colin and his staff are also more than happy to try to source hard-to-find pieces, if they are not already in the store.

Colin says: “Over the years we’ve seen a lot of changes and we’ve faced many difficulties – closed roads, water leaks and then of course, coronavirus.

“I’d say that the secret to our success is positivity and hard work. We’ve often had to work 7-day weeks, travelling across

the country to pick up specific items we know our customers will love.

“

Now lockdown restrictions have started to ease, it’s quite hard to know exactly what are customers are looking for.

“We always make sure we prioritise high-quality goods that are unique – we strive to sell products that are a little out of the ordinary.”

Adullam’s Cave can be found at Station Road East, Stowmarket, IP14 1RQ. For more information, please visit adullamscave.co.uk.