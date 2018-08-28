Rain

Stowmarket Christmas lights dazzle the crowds

PUBLISHED: 21:43 23 November 2018

Reverend Michael Eden and Judy Eden with Britains Got Talent stars 'Jack and Tim' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Reverend Michael Eden and Judy Eden with Britains Got Talent stars 'Jack and Tim' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It was Stowmarket’s turn to enjoy the sparkles last night as Christmas lights were turned on across the town in front of hundreds of excited people.

Britains Got Talent stars 'Jack and Tim (Goodacre) opened the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBritains Got Talent stars 'Jack and Tim (Goodacre) opened the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It became the latest town to get into the festive spirit as all ages turned out to see the switch get thrown.

Local singer Samantha Harvey was in the town to take on the job of turning the lights on, and also added to the festive cheer by singing Christmas classics like Wham’s Last Christmas. Live entertainment and a range of stalls were also on offer.

Last night also saw the big switch on at the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival by Britain’s Got Talent stars ‘Jack and Tim’.

The festival, which is now in its 14th year receives thousands of visitors each year.

Rachael and Logan enjoyed the Stowmarket Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRachael and Logan enjoyed the Stowmarket Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Festive firs will be in Stowmarket Parish Church, Abbots Hall in the Museum of East Anglian Life, and the town library.

