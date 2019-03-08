Gallery

Nostalgia: Crowning of the May Queen in 1968

Kingsmead May Queen in 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Crowning of the May Queen is an ancient tradition which today has largely vanished from Suffolk's communities.

Kingsmead May Queen day at Stowmarket middle school in 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Kingsmead May Queen day at Stowmarket middle school in 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

The ceremony celebrated the spring season of new birth and new growth on the May Day holiday - and heralded maypole dancing and other entertainment from the young of the villages.

Continuing a tradition stretching back to the Middle Ages, the young May Queen headed the parade through the village for the May Day celebrations, wearing a white gown to symbolise purity and was then crowned with a tiara or crown.

Back in 1968, a celebration was held at Stowmarket Middle School where the students were joined on a fine, sunny day by the younger pupils of the Kingsmead school for the event and to learn about its history.

Youngsters taking part in the Kingsmead ceremony Picture: ARCHANT Youngsters taking part in the Kingsmead ceremony Picture: ARCHANT

■ Did you take part that day - do you remember the event or recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk