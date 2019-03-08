Nostalgia: Crowning of the May Queen in 1968
PUBLISHED: 16:11 04 June 2019
Archant
Crowning of the May Queen is an ancient tradition which today has largely vanished from Suffolk's communities.
The ceremony celebrated the spring season of new birth and new growth on the May Day holiday - and heralded maypole dancing and other entertainment from the young of the villages.
You may also want to watch:
Continuing a tradition stretching back to the Middle Ages, the young May Queen headed the parade through the village for the May Day celebrations, wearing a white gown to symbolise purity and was then crowned with a tiara or crown.
Back in 1968, a celebration was held at Stowmarket Middle School where the students were joined on a fine, sunny day by the younger pupils of the Kingsmead school for the event and to learn about its history.
■ Did you take part that day - do you remember the event or recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk