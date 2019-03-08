E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade
Gallery

All the fun of the fair as families learned about rural life

PUBLISHED: 14:50 10 September 2019

Swing your partner round and round - some summer country dancing Picture: IAN HULLAND

Swing your partner round and round - some summer country dancing Picture: IAN HULLAND

Ian Hulland

People enjoyed finding out about Suffolk's rural past when one of its most important museums threw open its doors for a special event.

Two youngsters having a great time in a fun car Picture: IAN HULLANDTwo youngsters having a great time in a fun car Picture: IAN HULLAND

The Museum of East Anglian Life at Stowmarket - which has grown into one of the region's top attractions since its opening in 1967 - held a fair to show people of all ages some of its exhibits on its 75-acre site and celebrate country life.

The well-attended event in 1979 was captured by EADT photographer Ian Hulland, who photographed families enjoying the variety of things to see and do.

There were performances of old-style country dance, music from a young people's orchestra, a fairground with traditional rides, as well as a chance to climb aboard vintage tractors and see farming implements from years gone by.

Did you attend the fair in 1979? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Whizzing down the helter-skelter Picture: IAN HULLANDWhizzing down the helter-skelter Picture: IAN HULLAND

The young generation of 1979 getting to grips with some old farming machinery Picture: IAN HULLANDThe young generation of 1979 getting to grips with some old farming machinery Picture: IAN HULLAND

Two youngsters enjoying the sunshine in Stowmarket 1979 Picture: IAN HULLANDTwo youngsters enjoying the sunshine in Stowmarket 1979 Picture: IAN HULLAND

Getting in touch with their rural roots ... a pair of youngsters climb onto a historic tractor Picture: IAN HULLANDGetting in touch with their rural roots ... a pair of youngsters climb onto a historic tractor Picture: IAN HULLAND

You may also want to watch:

A youngster enjoying herself at the wheel of a tractor at the museum fair in Stowmarket Picture: IAN HULLANDA youngster enjoying herself at the wheel of a tractor at the museum fair in Stowmarket Picture: IAN HULLAND

Musicians in perfect harmony to entertain the fair goers in Stowmarket Picture: IAN HULLANDMusicians in perfect harmony to entertain the fair goers in Stowmarket Picture: IAN HULLAND

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee has died at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

All the fun of the fair as families learned about rural life

Swing your partner round and round - some summer country dancing Picture: IAN HULLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists