All the fun of the fair as families learned about rural life

Swing your partner round and round - some summer country dancing Picture: IAN HULLAND Ian Hulland

People enjoyed finding out about Suffolk's rural past when one of its most important museums threw open its doors for a special event.

Two youngsters having a great time in a fun car Picture: IAN HULLAND Two youngsters having a great time in a fun car Picture: IAN HULLAND

The Museum of East Anglian Life at Stowmarket - which has grown into one of the region's top attractions since its opening in 1967 - held a fair to show people of all ages some of its exhibits on its 75-acre site and celebrate country life.

The well-attended event in 1979 was captured by EADT photographer Ian Hulland, who photographed families enjoying the variety of things to see and do.

There were performances of old-style country dance, music from a young people's orchestra, a fairground with traditional rides, as well as a chance to climb aboard vintage tractors and see farming implements from years gone by.

Whizzing down the helter-skelter Picture: IAN HULLAND Whizzing down the helter-skelter Picture: IAN HULLAND

The young generation of 1979 getting to grips with some old farming machinery Picture: IAN HULLAND The young generation of 1979 getting to grips with some old farming machinery Picture: IAN HULLAND

Two youngsters enjoying the sunshine in Stowmarket 1979 Picture: IAN HULLAND Two youngsters enjoying the sunshine in Stowmarket 1979 Picture: IAN HULLAND

Getting in touch with their rural roots ... a pair of youngsters climb onto a historic tractor Picture: IAN HULLAND Getting in touch with their rural roots ... a pair of youngsters climb onto a historic tractor Picture: IAN HULLAND

A youngster enjoying herself at the wheel of a tractor at the museum fair in Stowmarket Picture: IAN HULLAND A youngster enjoying herself at the wheel of a tractor at the museum fair in Stowmarket Picture: IAN HULLAND