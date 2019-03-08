All the fun of the fair as families learned about rural life
PUBLISHED: 14:50 10 September 2019
Ian Hulland
People enjoyed finding out about Suffolk's rural past when one of its most important museums threw open its doors for a special event.
The Museum of East Anglian Life at Stowmarket - which has grown into one of the region's top attractions since its opening in 1967 - held a fair to show people of all ages some of its exhibits on its 75-acre site and celebrate country life.
The well-attended event in 1979 was captured by EADT photographer Ian Hulland, who photographed families enjoying the variety of things to see and do.
There were performances of old-style country dance, music from a young people's orchestra, a fairground with traditional rides, as well as a chance to climb aboard vintage tractors and see farming implements from years gone by.
