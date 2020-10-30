Combining innovation and tradition

Lloyd's building, London Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Nina Matthews

3 Dimensional Insurance (3Di) are at the heart of London’s insurance market, and are a forward-thinking Lloyd’s broker, involved in placing all classes of risk in the UK and around the world.

3Di is an international insurance broker Picture: 3Di 3Di is an international insurance broker Picture: 3Di

The Sudbury-based firm is one of a small number of Lloyd’s brokers outside of London, which delivers the same quality that you would except to find in the capital. As property insurance specialists, 3Di works directly with property owners, managing agents and other insurance brokers who are interested in using their specialism and access to the Lloyd’s market.

With each having over 30 years experience 3Di’s owners Haydn Hertz and Keith Langton have a strong understanding of the property sector as a whole – not just the provision of property insurance. They recognise the importance of key factors which are essential to managing a property portfolio, including the landlord-tenant relationship, the need to fulfil lenders requirements and many other elements.

3Di offers innovative insurance solutions to address traditional problems at the outset, before the risk is bound. They offer market-leading products to cater to property owners, investors and managers to provide peace of mind when protecting their assets.

Haydn says: “We have created a unique technological approach to help present risk to underwriters by maximising their understanding of the exposure that they are being asked to consider.”

Drone technology permits the firm to create a risk presentation, which allows insurers to be virtually taken around the site via the PC screen. 3Di’s submissions create an all-encompassing environment between all parties involved in the insurance transaction.

This technology is at the forefront of 3Di’s drive to use technology to assist the underwriting process, as it enables insurers to use their expertise to offer terms that otherwise would not be available. These presentations are a unique way to assist their clients by providing insurers with a deeper level of knowledge. 3Di deliver facts in a visual, written and kinaesthetic form, which gives clarity to the insurer and at the same time helps the client to make more informed choices.

Haydn continues: “We are not naïve to think that premium is not important, but our priority is that the terms we offer our clients are fit for purpose – it’s about the detail within the policy wording, perils that can be obtained, size of excesses, the reputation of the insurer as well as many other aspects.”

3Di aim to provide the highest-quality cover and work all over the UK as well as internationally, including in countries such as South Africa, Ecuador, Israel, Canada and India.

For more information please visit 3diltd.co.uk or call Haydn on 01787 379867.