Suffolk designer’s top 6 interior trends for autumn/winter 2020

Lindsey Rendall, left, pictured alongside Helen Wright. The two run Rendall & Wright, a Suffolk-based interior design practice Picture: Nicky West Photography @Nicky West

From warm hues to chunky textures – Lindsey Rendall of Rendall & Wright shares this autumn’s biggest trends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terracotta curtains are paired here with pops of mustards and on-trend tones such as turquoise and delicate rose pink Picture: Rendall & Wright Terracotta curtains are paired here with pops of mustards and on-trend tones such as turquoise and delicate rose pink Picture: Rendall & Wright

As autumn settles in, it’s high time to give your home a refresh and switch up your surroundings to help you welcome in the new season.

Sudbury-based interior designer Lindsey Rendall, of Rendall & Wright, shares her top tips to help you nail this year’s autumn/winter home trends - and explains why this is the year to put a little bit more thought into your homewares.

“2020 has seen us all spend far more time in our homes than we ever thought possible – whether we’ve been homeschooling, working, entertaining via Zoom, working out or cooking endless family meals,” said Lindsey.

“We now expect our interior spaces to provide a multitude of services for us, and deliver more than they ever have before. On this basis, they deserve some TLC. Our homes should be a safe haven to enjoy and take comfort from.”

Lindsey suggests investing in a statement piece of furniture, which can be accessorised alongside textural cushions if desired Picture: Rendall & Wright Lindsey suggests investing in a statement piece of furniture, which can be accessorised alongside textural cushions if desired Picture: Rendall & Wright

With that in mind, these upcoming months will provide you with ample opportunity to overhaul your interiors and give your surroundings a much-needed revamp.

“I love the start of autumn – it’s a time to hunker down and an excuse to enjoy cosy afternoons at home with friends and family.

“As with all seasons, our fashions change. We upgrade our wardrobe, invest in a few key seasonal pieces, put away the flip flops and get out our cosy winter attire. Our homes are an extension of this, and they too thoroughly deserve a seasonal spruce up.”

So what sort of shades should we all be looking to incorporate into our homes this autumn, to help spruce it up?

Lighting makes an enormous difference to a room's ambiance. Low-level lighting helps create a cosy glow Picture: Rendall & Wright Lighting makes an enormous difference to a room's ambiance. Low-level lighting helps create a cosy glow Picture: Rendall & Wright

Warm terracotta tones are big news for 2020, according to Lindsey. “This cosy, natural, sumptuous colour softens the much-loved spring coral that was seen this year, as we move into autumnal burnt amber palettes.”

If you’re not keen on having one colour dominating your home, terracotta has a number of shades that pair wonderfully with it, including deep olive green, rich caramel, deep charcoal and delicate rose pink. “These warm, beautiful colours work effortlessly alongside natural materials – so consider using a mixture of finishes within a room to create interest.”

You may also want to watch:

In terms of textures, it’s ‘go big or go home’ this autumn. “As the weather cools and the nights draw in, incorporate heavier textures around the home. Plush velvets, chunky knits and heavy woven linens add depth and richness to any interior scheme.

Combining autumnal prints with bejewelled tones such as turquoise makes for a great design pairing this season Picture: Rendall & Wright Combining autumnal prints with bejewelled tones such as turquoise makes for a great design pairing this season Picture: Rendall & Wright

“To be bang on-trend this winter, bring bouclé back into your life. This snuggly texture will increase the cosiness factor of any room by 100%. Using these textures as cushions, throws and on occasional pieces of furniture are an inexpensive way of updating your schemes while making it impossible to not snuggle up on the sofa.”

If you’re someone who’s looking to be a bit bolder this autumn, prints are always an option, and there are a number of designs to help you brighten up your home over these coming months – with some firm favourites coming back into style time and time again.

“Every year I’m asked if patterns are fashionable, and this year more than any the answer is yes. Autumn often sees classic, sophisticated country prints such as rich floral designs, faded vintage rose prints, traditional paisleys, tartans and beautiful plaids creeping back into the home, and 2020 is no different. A well-balanced collection of prints and textured weaves provides an interesting feast for the eyes.”

With a number of rooms throughout your home, you may be wondering which areas in particular you should focus on this season. “Choose areas of the house you spend most of your time in to give your winter transformation. Be brave, embrace change and most importantly, have fun.”

Lindsey’s tips for getting the autumn look without blowing your budget

Sitting pretty

Invest in a statement piece of furniture in a bejewelled tone such as a terracotta, teal or olive green. Depending on your budget, this could be a sofa, armchair or footstool. To complete the look, accessorise with textural cushions and a splash of pattern.

Light up your life

Lighting makes an enormous difference to the ambiance of a room. It creates a mood, enhances textures and highlights architectural features. Overhead lighting can often be harsh and unflattering, so use a variety of light sources to suit the occasion. Introduce table lamps for a warm, cosy glow in the evening - low-level lighting and candles on the table are great for dinner parties while wall lights and floor lights are great to brighten up a dull day. A quick and inexpensive way to update your existing lighting scheme is a change of shades. Introduce pattern and colour confidently, and enjoy the change in ambiance this provides.

Hearth and soul

If you have a fireplace, make it a focal point. Dressing your fireplace transforms your fire from a cold, dark space into a place to congregate. Consider built in-joinery or matching pieces of furniture either side of the fireplace to frame it. Introducing lighting within the joinery or a pair of table lamps on the furniture will add depth to the room, while enhancing the cosy feel. Dress your mantelpiece and draw the eye to the fire with a great mirror or piece of art above. If you have a fireplace no longer in use, a well-chosen large plant can bring life back to the hearth.