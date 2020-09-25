8 places to go antiquing in Suffolk

Visiting antique shops is a great way to spend a weekend Picture: Getty Images Iakov Filimonov

Go on your very own antiques roadshow discovering everything from retro glassware to upcycled chandeliers at these local shops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A vintage tricycle Picture: Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre A vintage tricycle Picture: Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre

As autumn settles in, one of the best ways you can spend a Saturday or Sunday afternoon is by heading to a local antique shop and browsing through some of the fascinating finds on offer.

Suffolk is home to an abundance of antique shops, with many specialising in a variety of niches.

Whether you’re looking for something upcycled, retro or handcrafted – there’s a treasure out there for everybody.

From jewellery and vintage clothing, to lighting, furniture and porcelain, here’s eight antique shops and fairs that are worth checking out.

A selection of medals Picture: Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair A selection of medals Picture: Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair

Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair, Long Melford

This weekend, Long Melford’s Antiques and Vintage Fair makes its return, promising over 30 stalls from dealers across the region. Established in 2014, this two-day monthly fair will be held at The Old School on Hall Street between the hours of 9:30am - 4pm on both Saturday September 26 and Sunday September 27.

With an abundance of wares to paw through, visitors will surely find a treasure or two at this indoor fair. From jewellery and ceramics, to militaria, collectables, vintage and retro items, there really is something for everyone.

Entry is £1 adults, and free for children under-16. There is also a large free car park on-site. In line with Covid-19 guidance, there will be hand sanitiser throughout, and a one-way system will be implemented. A limited menu of hot food and drinks will be available to purchase from Zoe’s pop-up catering gazebo outside the venue. To find out more, call 07837 497617.

Owner Sarah Kemp pictured alongside Antique Road Trip's Charles Hanson who visited the shop recently Picture: Sarah's Attic Owner Sarah Kemp pictured alongside Antique Road Trip's Charles Hanson who visited the shop recently Picture: Sarah's Attic

Sarah’s Attic, Monks Eleigh

Located on the Bridge Farm Barns site in Monks Eleigh is Sarah’s Attic – a friendly, independent antique shop with two floors’ worth of eclectic finds, featuring eight dealers all offering something different.

Owner Sarah Kemp said: “I love the unusual, rustic and industrial pieces that can be used to decorate the home and garden. I do have quite a lot of French items, though proving tricky to source at the moment. I usually source a lot of my stock from Brittany, local auctions, and from the general public. I am also an official stockist for Autentico paints, which I use to upcycle and restore furniture.”

Open seven days a week between 10am and 5pm, Sarah’s Attic will be holding monthly ‘VAMP’ markets (vintage, antiques, makers and producers), with the first one taking place on Saturday October 10. For more information, call 01449 744014.

Inside The Barn at Saxmundham Picture: The Barn Inside The Barn at Saxmundham Picture: The Barn

The Barn, Saxmundham

Self-proclaimed lovers of all things cool and weird, The Barn in Saxmundham is your one-stop-shop if you’re looking for something on the kookier side of things. Full of recycled, vintage and artisan delights, The Barn prides itself on having a diverse collection of traders from across East Anglia who supply a number of pre-loved art, crafts, home and garden wares and giftwares. It also offers a sourcing service, as well as making one-off pieces of furniture and home and garden structures to clients’ specification.

“Our customers always say they never know what they’re going to come out with – they’ll come in looking for a side table, and end up buying an old aeroplane seat or a rusty garden shack,” said Tony Knights, owner of The Barn. “Some of my best finds over the years have included old barber chairs which we upholstered in cowhides, old oil drums which I turned in to a chandelier, and some really quirky old theatre props.”

Open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, The Barn has plenty of on-site parking. To find out more, call 01728 652 159.

Located in an old mill is Clare Antiques and Interiors. Open seven days a week, it also has a tea room Picture: Clare Antiques and Interiors Located in an old mill is Clare Antiques and Interiors. Open seven days a week, it also has a tea room Picture: Clare Antiques and Interiors

Clare Antiques and Interiors, Clare

You may also want to watch:

Situated in an old mill opposite Clare Castle Country Park is Clare Antiques and Interiors – a warehouse consisting of two floors that houses an array of unique furnishings, objects and collectables for the home and garden - provided by over 50 individual dealers.

“We have one-off objects and furniture with something different each time you visit - no two things are the same in the warehouse,” explained owner Carmel Marchant. “Experienced customers will always ask us to hold an item they like while they explore further, as many times, someone else has bought it by the time they return.”

Snape Antiques Centre sells a variety of goods, including lighting Picture: Snape Antiques Centre Snape Antiques Centre sells a variety of goods, including lighting Picture: Snape Antiques Centre

“Customers come back time and time again - they love our tearoom, with its locally sourced sausage rolls, cakes, and our famous scones.” Clare Antiques and Interiors is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and on Sunday 11am until 4pm. For more information, call 01787 278449.

Snape Antiques Centre, Snape

Following a major refurbishment last year, Snapes Antiques Centre is now open – and has an eclectic mix of artifacts, antiques and collectors’ items on offer. Set across two floors within the historic Snape Maltings site, over 40 vendors are on hand, selling a range of goods from antiques through to mid-century modern.

From vintage clothing, artwork, rings and jewellery displayed in well-lit cabinets to furniture, kitchenalia, lighting, clocks, garden furniture, china, glassware, toys and more – a day at Snape Antiques Centre is fun for all the family.

Just some of the unique wares available at Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre Picture: Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre Just some of the unique wares available at Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre Picture: Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre

Open seven days a week between 10am and 4pm, Snape Antiques Centre has free parking. Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome. In line with current government guidelines, customers are asked to wear face masks when visiting. To find out more, call 01728 688465.

Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre, Copdock

One of Suffolk’s biggest antique centres, Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre is located in a former garage filling station, easily accessible from the A12. “We have a great range of stock always available, which consists of high-quality antiques, collectables, vintage, retro and some reclaim. We have 24 dealers, who all have their own area of expertise,” explained owner Richard Barnes.

“As an example of the breadth of our stock, we have jewellery, tea sets, sideboards, tables, chairs and dressers. Alternatively, we also have old tools, and our dealers specialising in metal and garage bits, alongside all kinds of period ironmongery from door furniture and lighting to fire places and fire place accessories.”

No6 Southwold offers a mix of vintage clothing alongside trinkets and homewares Picture: No6 Southwold No6 Southwold offers a mix of vintage clothing alongside trinkets and homewares Picture: No6 Southwold

Open Wednesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm, and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, Suffolk Heritage Antiques and Reclaim Centre has ample parking. For more information, call 01473 730351.

No6 Southwold, Southwold

Currently in the town’s old Adnams’ store on Pinkney’s Line is No6 Southwold, Suffolk’s newest shop on the antiques scene. Specialising in decorative antiques, vintage clothing and art, the shop’s eclectic offering is perfect for anyone looking to furnish and decorate their home.

“We are always busy buying new stock constantly to help keep the shop looking fresh and interesting with new finds, and are happy to buy from people locally if they have things for sale,” said Jenny Cook, who runs No6 Southwold alongside Karen Lear. Some of wares that have made their way to No6 Southwold include an Arthur Gerald Ackerman watercolour, a Vivienne Westwood dress, and a collection of Lowestoft porcelain.

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10am and 5.30pm, the shop is also open Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Woodbridge Antiques, Woodbridge

Following a recent rebranding, Woodbridge Antiques is open and sells a variety of trinkets and antiques – including silver, jewellery, glassware, porcelain, pottery, postcards, coins, treen and other interesting pieces.

Specialising in jewellery and silver, a day browsing at Woodbridge Antiques could lead to you find that perfect present for a special occasion. Owner Natalie Smith said: Giving a silver item is a great option for a special present, as it can start a new journey and become a future heirloom. You could choose a piece that was made 100 years ago on that year or a piece that has the initial of the recipient engraved. Our friendly team are always on hand to help you.

Woodbridge Antiques is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between 10am and 3.30pm. For further information, call 01394 387210.