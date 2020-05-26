Suffolk Business Awards: “The key is to run a safe, customer and employee-focused operation”

Jonathan Denby, Head of Corporate Affairs at Abellio Greater Anglia judges the customer care award in the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Suffolk Business Awards: what it takes to deliver award-winning customer care

The entry date for the annual Suffolk Business Awards has been extended until June 14, so there’s still time to take part. Entering the customer care category is an opportunity to demonstrate how you prioritise customer service and showcase your achievements in increasing the success of your business through excellent customer care.

It has never been more important than now to do just that, as people adjust to the loosening of the lockdown conditions. The key is to run a safe, customer and employee-focused operation, continuing to deliver a consistent, high-quality service while keeping customers informed.

At Greater Anglia, our success as a train operator depends entirely on delivering an excellent service for our customers – day in, day out. We understand the challenges, complexities and difficulties of providing a high-quality service on a consistent basis, but we also recognise the benefits of raising customer service standards, including the great feedback about our customer-focused new trains, where a number of the design characteristics were improved or enhanced following extensive customer and stakeholder consultation during the new train development process.

For the Customer Care award, we are looking for businesses that show a clear focus on their customers’ needs, examples of customer-driven initiatives which raise service standards and evidence of increased customer satisfaction. Submissions for the Suffolk Business Awards should also illustrate how employees across the organisation are consistently doing their best for customers and continuously improving their performance.

The company that wins the customer care award will benefit from wider recognition across the region for the quality of their customer service. This not only brings the potential for attracting new business, but also generates pride and continuing motivation among employees, from being judged to be a leading business for customer care.

To enter the Suffolk Business Awards, click here. Entries close on June 14. The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.