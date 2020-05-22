Suffolk Business Awards: ‘Finding new ways to solve problems that can transform lives’

Professor Gurpreet Jagpal says that, as innovative businesses adapt, they should also be asking what role they can play to help the country fight coronavirus Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Professor Gurpreet Jagpal, pro vice-chancellor for Business and Entrepreneurship at the University of Suffolk, is looking for innovative businesses.

Professor Jagpal of the University of Suffolk's Suffolk Business School, which sponsors the Innovation in Business category at the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: University of Suffolk Professor Jagpal of the University of Suffolk's Suffolk Business School, which sponsors the Innovation in Business category at the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: University of Suffolk

If you’ve been developing a creative way to cope with this year’s tough trading times – or if you’ve been advancing your business in an original way – we have some good news for you. Entries for the Suffolk Business Awards have been extended until June 14, so there’s still time to enter the Innovation in Business category, sponsored by the University of Suffolk.

The Innovation in Business award celebrates the transformational impact of game-changing products, processes and services. Successful firms will be using technology in new ways, adopting innovative business models, or finding new ways to solve problems that can transform lives.

The University of Suffolk’s Business Engagement and Entrepreneurship activities and its Suffolk Business School are focussed on building collaborations with businesses to support our teaching and learning provision, and our research activities, as we support their growth. This outward focus gives a unique insight into what it takes to make an innovative business.

Like all businesses, Covid-19 has affected the university and we are having to look at how we adapt to continue supporting our staff, students and the wider business community. As innovative businesses adapt, they should also be asking what role they can play to help the country fight coronavirus.

Every company needs to have a recovery plan post Covid-19, understanding what it has shown about the business and what can be done differently in the future.

Staff mental health and wellbeing is really important, so I would also encourage businesses to check they are doing all they can to support their staff through the pandemic.

Winning the Innovation in Business award will give a firm recognition for its hard work and commitment to innovation across Suffolk and nationally. It’s the kind of success that can lead to further growth and innovation for the business, encouraging staff to continue innovating and support that growth.

The Suffolk Business Awards have been rescheduled because of Covid-19, which means you still have time to enter. Entries close on June 14.

The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.