Suffolk Business Awards: Timings adjusted to celebrate success in a tough year

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 June 2020

Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

Entries extended to allow businesses overcoming Covid-19 to enter and earn recognition for their achievements.

Catherine Abbott and John Bloor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCatherine Abbott and John Bloor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The schedule is changing for the Suffolk Business Awards, which is sponsored by EDF and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Entries will remain open until July 26 and the awards evening will now be held on November 19.

It’s unusual for the timing of awards to change like this but, to put it mildly, 2020 is turning out to be an unusual year for every business. Moving the deadline reflects the fact that the early part of the year – when entries are normally compiled – naturally saw companies more concerned with the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Changing the date is the right thing to do,” says business editor Richard Porritt. “We want the process of applying for these wonderful awards to be fun and we recognised that, during these very strange times, businesses were already very busy.”

Preparing an entry for the awards should provide an opportunity for a team to come together and celebrate its successes, before sharing them with the expert judges and the rest of the Suffolk business community.

The team from Burland Technology Solutions at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe team from Burland Technology Solutions at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Morton, EDF chief nuclear officer said: “The Suffolk Business Awards provide an opportunity to recognise the businesses in the county that are leaders in their field. Suffolk is an important county for EDF as we employ 800 local people at Sizewell B and have plans to build Sizewell C. We are privileged to have access to a strong local supply chain in the county and look forward to growing our investment in this area through Sizewell C.”

You may also want to watch:

The unusual nature of this year’s trading will naturally factor into the way awards are assessed. For instance, the “Best Employer” category has been renamed the Employer of the Year award and the crietria amended to recognise firms that have adapted to support and engage employees through the pandemic.

Every Suffolk business that has risen to the challenge of coronavirus should be putting itself forward for an award.

Timberwold received Business of the Year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTimberwold received Business of the Year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“What we are really looking forward to this year is hearing your stories,” says Richard Porritt. “How you have survived and thrived against the backdrop of this seismic hit to our economy. “We will get through this – and that will make this year’s awards all the more special. It really is a fantastic night and I cannot wait to see many of you there.”

John Dugmore of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce added: “The repositioning of the entry deadline and the awards evening affords a wonderful opportunity for even more of the Suffolk business community to gain positive coverage for their achievements.

“Quite simply, my advice to any business thinking of putting their name forward would be: go for it.”

Tom Allen hosting the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTom Allen hosting the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To enter the Suffolk Business Awards click here. Entries close on July 26. The awards will be presented on November 19.

