Pop-up antique shop to open in Southwold

The former Adnams off-licence in Southwold, located on Pinkney's Lane, will become a pop-up antique shop this weekend Picture: No6 Southwold / Jenny Cook Archant

The Southwold-based brewer has also waived any legal costs for the trio.

Three Suffolk residents have taken on a former Adnams store in Southwold, in order to create a pop-up antique shop in the town.

Jenny Cook, Karen Lear and Caroline McCarthy have come together to bring a range of quirky wares to Southwold’s Pinkney’s Lane, starting this weekend.

“Karen, Caroline and I had been discussing opening up an eclectic shop in Southwold for some time now, full of antiques, art, flowers and ephemera. Up popped the Adnams old off-licence to rent as a pop-up shop for a period of six months or more - so we jumped on it,” explained Jenny.

Renamed No6 Southwold, the former off-licence will stock a range of vintage and retro wares, household items and artwork.

“I’m from several generations of Cooks in Southwold - my father was last in business in the town 40 years ago as Cook & Sons, the fish shop around the corner in East Street.

“My father, who is now 83, said it’s about time the Cooks were back in business in Southwold.”

Jenny, who has traded antiques and art for 30 years, is joined by Karen Lear, a Leiston-based florist who ran Karen Lear Flowers, and Caroline McCarthy from Halesworth who specialises in mid-century antiques.

“Karen is an amazing florist and artist whose cards, prints and originals will be for sale, along with vintage fashions and treasures. Together we will create a fabulous trove of beautiful things.

“We also want to thank Adnams who actually let us off when it came to the legal costs, in order to help out us locals who are starting a business in the community during these tough times,” Jenny added.

No6 Southwold will open Friday August 28 between 9am and 5.30pm