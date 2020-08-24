E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pop-up antique shop to open in Southwold

PUBLISHED: 16:45 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 24 August 2020

The former Adnams off-licence in Southwold, located on Pinkney's Lane, will become a pop-up antique shop this weekend Picture: No6 Southwold / Jenny Cook

The former Adnams off-licence in Southwold, located on Pinkney's Lane, will become a pop-up antique shop this weekend Picture: No6 Southwold / Jenny Cook

Archant

The Southwold-based brewer has also waived any legal costs for the trio.

Three Suffolk residents have taken on a former Adnams store in Southwold, in order to create a pop-up antique shop in the town.

Jenny Cook, Karen Lear and Caroline McCarthy have come together to bring a range of quirky wares to Southwold’s Pinkney’s Lane, starting this weekend.

“Karen, Caroline and I had been discussing opening up an eclectic shop in Southwold for some time now, full of antiques, art, flowers and ephemera. Up popped the Adnams old off-licence to rent as a pop-up shop for a period of six months or more - so we jumped on it,” explained Jenny.

Renamed No6 Southwold, the former off-licence will stock a range of vintage and retro wares, household items and artwork.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m from several generations of Cooks in Southwold - my father was last in business in the town 40 years ago as Cook & Sons, the fish shop around the corner in East Street.

“My father, who is now 83, said it’s about time the Cooks were back in business in Southwold.”

Jenny, who has traded antiques and art for 30 years, is joined by Karen Lear, a Leiston-based florist who ran Karen Lear Flowers, and Caroline McCarthy from Halesworth who specialises in mid-century antiques.

“Karen is an amazing florist and artist whose cards, prints and originals will be for sale, along with vintage fashions and treasures. Together we will create a fabulous trove of beautiful things.

“We also want to thank Adnams who actually let us off when it came to the legal costs, in order to help out us locals who are starting a business in the community during these tough times,” Jenny added.

No6 Southwold will open Friday August 28 between 9am and 5.30pm

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for holding mother and child at knifepoint in supermarket car park

Neil Diaz, of Colchester, who has been jailed for holding a woman and her baby at knifepoint in the car park of an Asda supermarket. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Disgusting’: Carer’s anger over Pontins room that ‘wasn’t cleaned’

Bonnie Moore (inset) has hit out at her

How to watch Ipswich Town’s pre-season friendly with West Ham United

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA

Pop-up antique shop to open in Southwold

The former Adnams off-licence in Southwold, located on Pinkney's Lane, will become a pop-up antique shop this weekend Picture: No6 Southwold / Jenny Cook

Van and two cyclists collide on busy Ipswich road

A van and two cyclists have been involved in a collision in Westerfield Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS