Join award-winning Suffolk chef for live Instagram cook-along

PUBLISHED: 13:46 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 23 April 2020

Pascal Canevet in the kitchen's of Maison Bleue Picture: Lucy Taylor

Archant

Owner Suffolk Restaurant of the Year and multiple national and international accolades, Pascal Canevet invites you into his kitchen to create a simple chicken dinner.

Pascal Canevet, chef patron of Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds’ modern French restaurant, is inviting keen cooks and diners to join him on Friday, April 24, for his first ever live lockdown cook-along. ‘Let’s Cook with Pascal’ will take place every Friday night at 6pm on the Maison Bleue Instagram profile (@maisonbleuesuffolk), with the hope that viewers will buy the ingredients and cook alongside the chef.

The idea came when Pascal was chatting with friends over Facetime, cooking dinner: “We are always chatting with friends and family, sharing recipes and ideas and it was an easy transition. We had a trial run with our friend Penny White, cooking and preparing locally grown asparagus.It was great fun and worked so well we decided to make it a weekly event.”

Recipes are posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page a couple of days beforehand, and on the night Pascal will demonstrate, step-by-step, how to recreate them at home, with followers able to ask live questions for the chef to answer. This week his guest cook is East Anglian Daily Times food and drink editor, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, who will join Pascal via video link from her kitchen. “We are absolutely delighted to have such great feedback and look forward to welcoming you to our home kitchen on Friday,” Pascal adds.

Below is this week’s dish. Make sure you share any pictures of what you create on social media with the hashtag #cookwithpascal

Chicken breast marinated with lime, ginger, and chilli served with penne pasta and pesto

(Serves two)

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts- skin on

1 lime

10g peeled ginger

20ml soy sauce

120g penne pasta - fresh if possible

1 bunch of basil

100ml of olive oil

50g of Parmesan

1 peeled garlic clove

50g of butter

Salt and pepper

You will need: A hand blender, 1 bowl, 1 wooden spoon, the oven ready at 150C, 1 chopping board, 1 knife, 1 oven dish, 1 frying pan, 1 spatula, 1 grater, 1 saucepan with boiling water, 1 sieve

