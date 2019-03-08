E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hot dog! Hector the Suffolk dachshund finds worldwide Insta fame

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 August 2019

Hector the miniature dachshund on a walk in Southwold Picture: LAURA SUMMERS

Hector the miniature dachshund on a walk in Southwold Picture: LAURA SUMMERS

Laura Summers

Hector the miniature dachshund might be tiny - but he's becoming a big star, after finding fame in the world of social media.

Puppy love - Laura and Hector Picture: LAURA SUMMERSPuppy love - Laura and Hector Picture: LAURA SUMMERS

The 18-month-old sausage dog, who lives with owner Laura Summers near Southwold, has his very own Instagram page, with the handle @hectorthesausage.

His following has built up steadily, and he now has more than 31,800 followers worldwide - far more than many humans.

They just can't get enough of the photos and videos starring the "salty seaside doggo", as he is described on the page.

Laura said: "I was very surprised with how many followers Hector has now. It wasn't something I ever thought would happen!

A hello kiss - Owner Laura Summers' first meeting with Hector Picture: LAURA SUMMERSA hello kiss - Owner Laura Summers' first meeting with Hector Picture: LAURA SUMMERS

"It has grown so much, it's crazy. He has followers from all over the world - we get messages from people in the USA and even Australia."

She added: "His Instagram has been running since we got him as a puppy. I use it to diary his day-to-day life, as a digital memory book for us more than anything.

"I just take photos of his everyday life and video funny things he does, his walks and when he's playing, etc. He just seems to have become popular by chance - secretly, I think it is because he is super handsome but I am biased.

"He is a very loving, quiet and friendly sausage. His favourite things to do are definitely snoozing on the sofa under a blanket or going to the beach for walks, especially Southwold and Aldeburgh."

Hector the miniature dachshund on a walk in SouthwoldHector the miniature dachshund on a walk in Southwold

Some of the videos show the pooch enjoying seaside visits, and walking and playing around the area.

Laura added that Hector will eat as many treats as he can persuade her to give him. "He absolutely loves vegetables too, which I find funny."

Some of the posts have received up to 1,500 likes from followers, with admiring comments. One far-flung follower, Tania, wrote: "Hello, sweet Hector! Sending love your way from Chicago."

As Hector's Insta fame has grown, he has even launched his own miniature shop on the craft website Etsy.

Hector near the Southwold beach huts Picture: LAURA SUMMERSHector near the Southwold beach huts Picture: LAURA SUMMERS

Hector's Houndwear showcases colourful doggy accessories such as bandanas, collars and even bow ties, which are all handmade by Laura.

- Look out for our feature about favourite dog walks across East Anglia in the EADT and EDP's East Anglian Heaven supplement on Saturday, August 24.

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

