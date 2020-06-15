E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dozens in running for best Lockdown Garden

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 May 2020

Mr Brame showed us one of his garden ornaments hidden behind a patch of foliage Picture: DAVE BRAME

You have shared your beautiful garden photos for the last week – have you appeared in today’s gallery?

Mr Brame has also created an outdoor living area, complete with its own canopy Picture: DAVE BRAMEMr Brame has also created an outdoor living area, complete with its own canopy Picture: DAVE BRAME

After just one week we have received scores of entries and seen brilliant uses for sprawling lawns and compact patios.

John and Lindi Carrington shared a photo from their Woodbridge garden and talked about the joys of their centuries-old garden.

Mr Carrington said: “During lockdown, as with so many others, our garden has been a haven of peace and sanity.

“It’s been a garden for over 200 years and there are many established trees and shrubs. We have a mulberry tree, a Judas tree and a strawberry tree, all very old.

A small person enjoying the big lawn on Gemma Halliday's garden Picture: GEMMA HALLIDAYA small person enjoying the big lawn on Gemma Halliday's garden Picture: GEMMA HALLIDAY

“Even so, there is always room for improvement and that’s one of the things the past couple of months have given us time to plan and prepare for.

“Areas have been cleared and fed ready for the reopening of plant nurseries so that we can add more plants to the mix.”

As well as making themselves a sanctuary, the Carringtons also open their garden up to the public during the summer months, although this has not been possible during the pandemic.

“We usually open a few times in the year to raise funds for charities,” Mr Carrington added.

John Carrington sent in this picture, showing some of the trees that have been in his garden for more than 100 years Picture: JOHN AND LINDI CARRINGTONJohn Carrington sent in this picture, showing some of the trees that have been in his garden for more than 100 years Picture: JOHN AND LINDI CARRINGTON

“This is not possible this year so we are making sure we’ll give a good show next year.”

What are the prizes?

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Mrs Rich planted this lilac more than 30 years ago Picture: CHERRY RICHMrs Rich planted this lilac more than 30 years ago Picture: CHERRY RICH

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Simply send your photographs to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and the size of your garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden please include details on your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

Gardeners across Suffolk and north Essex are using their best photography skills to try and win hundreds in gardening vouchers Picture: CHERRY RICHGardeners across Suffolk and north Essex are using their best photography skills to try and win hundreds in gardening vouchers Picture: CHERRY RICH

You may also want to watch:

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

