War veterans' emotional return to the beaches of Dunkirk

A group of people looking cheerful at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT Archant

It was an emotional time as veterans returned to reflect on and remember one of the key moments in the Second World War.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebrations in the pub and reminiscing Picture: ARCHANT Celebrations in the pub and reminiscing Picture: ARCHANT

The group from Suffolk and Essex travelled to Dunkirk in northern France in 1980 to mark the 40th anniversary of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the town's beaches.

The large group included soldiers involved in the conflict - including those who had been part of Operation Dynamo.

They took part in a special service of commemoration alongside European war veterans and the people of Dunkirk, who welcomed the Suffolk and Essex visitors and provided hospitality. The veterans marched through the town and presented the standards from their organisations.

Did you take part in the visit to Dunkirk in 1980 or can spot anyone you know in our gallery?

The Dunkirk veterans marching along the streets in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT The Dunkirk veterans marching along the streets in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Wreaths being layed at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT Wreaths being layed at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT

Dunkirk Veterans carrying the flags Picture: ARCHANT Dunkirk Veterans carrying the flags Picture: ARCHANT

Two men shaking hands at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT Two men shaking hands at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT

The Dunkrik Veterans flag being displayed by the Clacton and Colchester branch Picture: ARCHANT The Dunkrik Veterans flag being displayed by the Clacton and Colchester branch Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: