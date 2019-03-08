Partly Cloudy

War veterans' emotional return to the beaches of Dunkirk

PUBLISHED: 14:36 16 July 2019

A group of people looking cheerful at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT

A group of people looking cheerful at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It was an emotional time as veterans returned to reflect on and remember one of the key moments in the Second World War.

Celebrations in the pub and reminiscing Picture: ARCHANTCelebrations in the pub and reminiscing Picture: ARCHANT

The group from Suffolk and Essex travelled to Dunkirk in northern France in 1980 to mark the 40th anniversary of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the town's beaches.

The large group included soldiers involved in the conflict - including those who had been part of Operation Dynamo.

They took part in a special service of commemoration alongside European war veterans and the people of Dunkirk, who welcomed the Suffolk and Essex visitors and provided hospitality. The veterans marched through the town and presented the standards from their organisations.

Did you take part in the visit to Dunkirk in 1980 or can spot anyone you know in our gallery?

The Dunkirk veterans marching along the streets in 1980 Picture: ARCHANTThe Dunkirk veterans marching along the streets in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Wreaths being layed at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANTWreaths being layed at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT

Dunkirk Veterans carrying the flags Picture: ARCHANTDunkirk Veterans carrying the flags Picture: ARCHANT

Two men shaking hands at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANTTwo men shaking hands at the Dunkirk service Picture: ARCHANT

The Dunkrik Veterans flag being displayed by the Clacton and Colchester branch Picture: ARCHANTThe Dunkrik Veterans flag being displayed by the Clacton and Colchester branch Picture: ARCHANT

Dunkirk visit in 1980 Picture: ARCHANTDunkirk visit in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

