War veterans' emotional return to the beaches of Dunkirk
PUBLISHED: 14:36 16 July 2019
Archant
It was an emotional time as veterans returned to reflect on and remember one of the key moments in the Second World War.
The group from Suffolk and Essex travelled to Dunkirk in northern France in 1980 to mark the 40th anniversary of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the town's beaches.
The large group included soldiers involved in the conflict - including those who had been part of Operation Dynamo.
They took part in a special service of commemoration alongside European war veterans and the people of Dunkirk, who welcomed the Suffolk and Essex visitors and provided hospitality. The veterans marched through the town and presented the standards from their organisations.
Did you take part in the visit to Dunkirk in 1980 or can spot anyone you know in our gallery?
