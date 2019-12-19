Five Christmas jobs available across Suffolk and Essex right now

If you are looking for work over Christmas and New Year, there are jobs in our region waiting for your CV.

Clinton's - Seasonal staff, multiple locations

The national card chain is looking for more hands on deck in shops in Colchester, Ipswich, Felixstowe and Stowmarket right now.

Their job advert says you will be on the shop floor and need to enjoy interacting with customers and need to have a passion for their products.

Any previous experience in customer service, retail, working towards targets and in a team are also a plus.

This seasonal position is a zero-hours contract for the festive period, paying up to £8.21 per hour - but you'll also get a 40% staff discount.

Card Factory shops across Suffolk and Essex are hiring Picture: NEIL PERRY Card Factory shops across Suffolk and Essex are hiring Picture: NEIL PERRY

Card Factory - Seasonal Sales Assistants, multiple locations

A similar job opening in Card Factory but in even more locations - vacancies in Ipswich, Stowmarket, Sudbury, Diss, Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge, Martlesham, Harwich and Colchester are still available.

Shops in Ipswich and Sudbury also have full-time Sales Assistants vacancies.

You will need to provide excellent customer service at all times, process sales politely, price stock and work with your team over the Christmas period.

Different stores have been looking for staff for different lengths of time, so get your applications in early to stand the best chance. The jobs are advertised at the National Minimum Wage and, if you are old enough to receive it, the National Living Wage.

Jack Wills in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT Jack Wills in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Jack Wills - Seasonal Sales Assistant, Ipswich

Jack Wills is a staple of the high street after opening 20 years ago in Salcombe, Devon and the store in Tavern Street has space for staff over the Christmas season.

Boxing Day and New Years sales will mean a lot of work in the retail sector.

The job advert says you will be replenishing stock, processing transactions and looking after fitting rooms among other duties.

The job is marked as part-time and temporary and you can apply online on the Jack Wills website today.

Debenhams department store, where the Bobbi Brown make-up counter is looking for seasonal staff Pciture: NEIL PERRY Debenhams department store, where the Bobbi Brown make-up counter is looking for seasonal staff Pciture: NEIL PERRY

Bobbi Brown in Debenhams - Christmas Retail Artist, Bury St Edmunds

Bobbi Brown cosmetics are one of many counters on the beauty floor of Debenhams.

They want to find someone to work Christmas shifts, with strong communication skills and a passion for the beauty industry.

You should also be able to show cutomers the best ways to use their products.

There is also a full-time vacancy in the Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds Debenhams if you are looking for long-term work. The job is listed as part-time and temporary.

The Yew Tree in Great Horkesley has a position open for an Apprentice Chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The Yew Tree in Great Horkesley has a position open for an Apprentice Chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Yew Tree Pub - Apprentice Chef, near Colchester

An opportunity for those willing to work evenings and weekends in the kitchen of a country pub close to Colchester, in the village of Great Horkesley.

One of the pubs in the Chef and Brewer chain of Greene King pubs, the Yew Tree has a job for 30 hours a week preparing meals and cleaning kitchens.

The role is an apprenticeship, which means you will be getting £184.50 per week.