Don’t miss this big foodie event at Trinity Park

Inside the farmers market at Trinity Park Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association Archant

Pick up toffee vodka, fudge, cheese, cured meats and more at the indoor market this month.

Warm up with a coffee, hot chocolate or cup of tea from Anthony at the Suffolk Coffee Pod Picture: Suffolk Coffee Pod Warm up with a coffee, hot chocolate or cup of tea from Anthony at the Suffolk Coffee Pod Picture: Suffolk Coffee Pod

Following the huge success of its first vegan market in Ipswich town centre (with another in the works) Suffolk Market Events is set to return to Ipswich next weekend.

Award-winning, passionate foodie Justine Paul, whose business encompsases Lavenham, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds Farmers’ markets (Bury is from 10am at The Traverse this Sunday), says she’s delighted to return to Trinity Park on Saturday (October 17) for the Suffolk Farmers’ Market.

In association with Suffolk Agricultural Association, the market will bring some of Suffolk’s finest food, drink and crafts to the county town at the home ground of Suffolk Show.

Admission and parking will be free at the event in the Cattlesheds, which takes place from 10am to 2pm, and the market is to be fully Covid-19 compliant, with a raft of measures in place to protect stallholders and visitors, including marked out social distancing, Track and Trace on entry, and having the venue’s doors open (so wrap up warm).

Buy gin from Dalham Mill at the Suffolk Farmers' Market at Trinity Park on October 17 2020 Picture: Dalham Mill Buy gin from Dalham Mill at the Suffolk Farmers' Market at Trinity Park on October 17 2020 Picture: Dalham Mill

What can you buy?

Baked goods

Brownies from Essex Bakery Picture: Essex Bakery Brownies from Essex Bakery Picture: Essex Bakery

Market favourites will be out in force on the day, serving up slices of homemade cake, decadent traybakes and fresh bread. Essex Bakery’s brownies are known to be some of the best in Suffolk and north Essex, notable for their squidgy centres and crisp, chewy exterior. Alex at the Artisan Bakery makes some of Justine’s favourite gingerbread. And the Norwegian Bakers have quite a following for their sweet and savoury Scandi delights – all of them vegan. New to the markets is Avi from Bagel or Beigel whose Brick Lane-style beigels and home-cured salt beef and pickles have been selling out weekly since he launched the business in lockdown. And The Little Pig Bakery from Needham Market bring their breads and indulgent filled cruffins (ideal for brunch on the day).

Something sweet

Another market favourite Yum Yum Tree Fudge are set to appear with their raft of flavours, from classic Madagascan vanilla and chocolate to their new boozy varieties and sugar-free options.

For the fridge

Jo Henderson (Greenacres) is much-loved at the markets she attends for the old-fashioned cuts of pork from her home-reared rare breed pigs. As well as chunky chops and roasting joints expect her own ham, haslet and more.

And there’ll be all you need for a proper deli platter on Saturday night – including delicious charcuterie from Dingley Dell and The New England Boar Company, smoked fish and meat from The Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich, and pies from Compleat.

That’s not to mention Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses, and the Cheese and Pie Man.

For the cupboard

Pick up a few jars of pickle, jam, curd, chutney and relish from Stokes, Jar Candi and East Coast Chilli Company. And don’t miss Bee House Honey, whose floral honey is some of the best in the area.

Drinks

Stock up on spirits to warm up this autumn and winter, with Dalham Mill gin, Sunrise Spirits and English Distillery appearing at the market with flavoured rums, vodkas and gins.

Crafts and gifts

If you’re starting to pick up bits and pieces for Christmas, don’t let the crafters at the market pass you by. You’ll find everything from bags and ear warmers to woven cushions, macrame, greeting cards, wrapping paper, dog beds, bonsai trees, candles and soap.

What’s for lunch?

Pulled pork bao buns and loaded fries from Tuk In Street Cantina. Locally-made burgers and sausages from Ragmarsh Farm , and warming cups from F&E coffee, tea and hot chocolate from the Suffolk Coffee Pod.

