From freshly baked bread to local meats and fish – these are the upcoming must-visit Suffolk farmers markets.

Whether you’re looking to simply have a browse or do your weekly shop, there’s an abundance of freshly picked, homegrown local produce on offer at these markets across the county.

Suffolk Market Events, Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Lavenham

The award-winning Suffolk Market Events has three upcoming farmers markets taking place over the next few weeks. On Friday July 31, the Sudbury Farmers Market will be taking place at St Peters on Market Hill between 9.30am and 2pm, and on the following weekend, Bury Farmers Market will take place on The Traverse on Saturday August 9 between the 10am and 3pm. Following that, on Sunday August 23 the Lavenham Farmers Market will be pitching up at Lavenham Village Hall between 10am and 1.30pm

Stallholders at the Sudbury Farmers Market this weekend includes Wigborough Meat who will be selling chicken, lamb and beef, alongside Brookelynne Farm selling fresh vegetables. A number of bakers will be selling their baked goods, including cakes and bakes from Alex’s Artisan Bakery, fresh sourdough and breads from Tensheds Bakehouse, and gluten-free cakes and quiches from Hopewell Bakery. For any gin lovers, be sure to pay Dalham Mill Gin Company’s stall a visit. Local honey will also be available from Bee House Honey Company.

Making its debut at Sudbury’s market is Christine Little Catering, who will be selling a range of homemade pasta sauces. Make sure you don’t miss out on freshly cut flowers from FenFlora, as well as a range of arts and crafts stalls.

Next weekend, attendees at the Bury St Edmunds Farmers Event can expect to see Mena’s Indian Banquet selling an array of Indian treats, alongside Borakis with its Greek-inspired pies and dips. For those with a sweet tooth, be sure to pay Cocoa Cave a visit for some homemade chocolates. If you’re stocking up on essentials, you can get fresh fish from Norfolk Smokehouse, jams and chutneys from Karen’s Kitchen and fresh vegetables from Newbourne Farm. In addition, Truly Traceable will be selling venison and game pies, and Philip Haylock will be there with hen and duck eggs. For anyone looking to get the BBQ out, TFI will be selling vegan burgers and you can get chicken burgers from Peck.

Towards the end of August, Suffolk Market Events will be taking over Lavenham Village Hall and visitors can expect to see the likes of Good to Go selling homemade granola, Totham Bangers with its sausages, and cider from Brooks and Conquest. In addition, Love Refills will also be at the Lavenham Farmers Market, stocking refillable cleaning and bodycare products. With a focus on being eco-friendly and reducing plastic waste, shoppers can bring their own container, borrow a bottle or purchase one of Love Refills’ ‘try it’ kits.

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events said: “Suffolk Market Events is delighted that we have now relaunched our regular monthly farmers markets in Lavenham, Sudbury and Bury. It has been really special to see so many of our customers coming out to support the markets and our local food and drink traders.

“We continue to ensure the markets are run in a safe and comfortable environment, so shoppers can continue to enjoy the special market experience. Local food and drink have never been so important, and it’s great to see so many people coming back to do their shopping at the markets.”

Wyken Vineyards Farmers Market, Bury St Edmunds

Held every Saturday between 9am and 1pm is the Farmers Market at Wyken Vineyards, which has been championing local produce for over twenty years right here in Suffolk.

Housed in converted stables, it is next to the award-winning Leaping Hare restaurant – perfect for a weekend brunch after your market browse. Visitors can browse a wide range of local meat, fish, fruit, veg and baked good stalls.

Sam Carlisle of Wyken Vineyards said: “When we started the market two decades ago, most farmers markets happened on an irregular basis – monthly, or even less frequently. Right from the start, it was important that ours was weekly. If you are going to change the way someone shops, nudging them towards more local and sustainable food, then it needs to become part of their weekly routine.”

Snape Maltings Farmers Market, Snape

Located on the Henry Moore Lawn beside the Concert Hall is the Snape Maltings Farmers Market, which will be taking place on Saturday August 1 between 9.30am and 1pm.

A number of producers will be pitching up at this open-air market this weekend, including Suffolk Smokehouse with its hummus, cheese and dips, The New England Boar Company who will be selling salami and smoked goods, alongside locally sourced meat and game from Wild Meat. Homemade jams and preserves will be available from The Quince Tree, Jakes Bakes will be selling gluten-free bakes, there will be venison pies and sausage rolls from Truly Traceable, alongside Low Farm Eggs. For fans of local dairy, Fen Farm and St Judes will also be attending with their cheeses, milks and butters.

Sue Partington, property and holiday accommodation manager of Snape Maltings said: “The July market was a great success, and it was wonderful to see so many regular customers here to buy the best produce that Suffolk has.”

Woodbridge Farmers Markets, Woodbridge

Woodbridge Farmers Market will be taking place on Saturday August 22 at the Woodbridge Community Centre. Opening its doors at 9am, Bosun’s Exceptional Food Products will be hosting the market and eatery on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Featuring a mix of returning and new stallholders, visitors will be able to purchase some of the freshest organic meat, vegetables, quiches, oils, dressings, preserves and hand-painted artisan chocolates, plus much more.

The market will also be adding feature artists, authors and musicians as well as offering the complete shopping experience. In addition, there will be an eatery where visitors can enjoy a glass of wine alongside delicious food. A spokesperson said: “Bosun’s Exceptional Food Products would like to assure our customers that Woodbridge Farmers Market will be Covid-safe.”

Beccles Farmers Market, Beccles

The Beccles Farmers Market will be happening on Saturday August 1 and again a fortnight later on Saturday August 15 at the Old Ellough Airfield, which has ample free parking. As well as an array of food stalls, organisers are also planning to have cookery demonstrations using market produce. Market organiser Margarett Hall said: “We are hoping to open the cafe area in August, where you can purchase drinks, scones, cakes, burgers, sausages and bacon butties sourced from the market.”

Just some of the stallholders who will be in attendance include Hundred River Farm, Yew Tree Poultry, Dingley Dell charcuterie, and Waveney Smokehouse. For something sweeter, Tartz will be selling cakes and bakes, while jams and marmalades are on sale from Seasons Bounty. Craft stalls at the market include Bespoke Bundles who will be selling soaps, and cards by Brenda Malloy.

“The customers and stallholders have said they have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and felt safe. We had a one-way system that worked well, as everyone could see all the stalls. We started in April with just 12 food stalls and now have over 20 attending, including a few crafts,” Margarett added.

Halesworth Market, Halesworth

Every Wednesday between 8am and 1pm is the Halesworth Market, which will be located at the town’s Market Place.

Stalls that will be pitched up include a fish van, fresh fruit and veg, a ladies’ clothing stall, bread and cakes, as well as olives and cheese.

More recent additions to the Halesworth Market include a vegan stall which sells vegan cakes, and a sweets and confectionary stall.

10 local producers you can meet at these markets

1 Waveney Smokehouse

This Lowestoft-based smokehouse specialises in smoked fish including herring, kippers, mackerel, trout and salmon

2 The New England Boar Company

Based in Haverhill, this company offers a premium range of wild boar products including fresh meat, pastry products and charcuterie

3 Truly Traceable

Halesworth’s Truly Traceable is a husband and wife team who specialise in venison and game pies that are handmade in small batches at their Suffolk home

4 Fen Farm Dairy

A Suffolk favourite, Bungay’s Fen Farm Dairy are the creators of Baron Bigod – an award-winning soft cheese

5 Tensheds Bakehouse

This small craft bakery produces a range of handmade loaves using locally-sourced quality ingredients

6 Dalham Mill Gin Company

Jam-packed with tasty botanicals, this gin is the perfect drink for summer

7 Newbourne Farm

Woodbridge’s Newbourne Farm is your one-stop-shop for the freshest fruit and veg around

8 The Quince Tree

If you’re looking for range of gorgeous preserves, marmalades, jams, jellies, chutneys and pickles, The Quince Tree is the stall for you

9 Dingley Dell

Based on the east coast of Suffolk, Dingley Dell produces high-quality and welfare-friendly pork products

10 Cocoa Cave

Producers of artisanal, luxury chocolates, Cocoa Cave is the ultimate decadent treat