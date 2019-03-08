New venue to host the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020

The best food and drink businesses in Suffolk will be celebrated at a prestigious annual awards ceremony.

The first details of Archant's Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020 were announced yesterday to key figures in the industry, along with event supporters.

The gathering was at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, which will host the awards for the first time next April.

A full launch, including details of how to enter, will take place later this year.

Speaking yesterday, Jayne Lindill, editor of Suffolk Magazine and the awards host, told how the event had become a prestigious fixture on the county's calendar.

And celebrated chef Pascal Canevet, whose restaurant Maison Bleue was crowned the best in Suffolk in the 2019 awards, told how special it was to win an award at the event - and encouraged businesses to enter.

