Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Chef patron Pascal and Karine Canevet at Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds which won Restaurant of the Year in 2019 and is a finalist in 2020 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Lucy Taylor

Has your favourite restaurant, pub, cafe, chef or producer made it onto the shortlist?

Lynn and Steve Tricker won the Field to Fork award in 2018....can they repeat the success in 2020? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lynn and Steve Tricker won the Field to Fork award in 2018....can they repeat the success in 2020? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our expert judges and sponsors have been out across Suffolk over the past few weeks meeting shortlisted businesses, producers and chefs as they whittled down entries for the 2020 Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards.

Judging has involved live cook-offs for chefs and young chefs, unannounced tastings, and in-depth discussions, which have led to four finalists being selected for each of our categories.

It is our pleasure today to announce these finalists, who are invited to attend our glittering, prestigious awards ceremony at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, April 27, where the winners will be announced in front of an audience of more than 250 guests.

These awards are a huge celebration of the thriving food and drink industry in our county, and their purpose is to shine a light on the people who work tirelessly, with passion and conviction to produce some of the finest ingredients, products, and plates of food in the region.

Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers' business Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich is shortlisted for the Best Newcomer category in our awards Picture: Neil Perry Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers' business Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich is shortlisted for the Best Newcomer category in our awards Picture: Neil Perry

Without further ado...here are your finalists.

Young Chef of the Year, Sponsored by Bidfood

Harvey Thompson, Tuddenham Mill

One of Swann Auffray's dishes from the Chef of the Year 2020 cook off Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND One of Swann Auffray's dishes from the Chef of the Year 2020 cook off Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sam Austin, The Swan at Lavenham

Scott Morton-Tomkins, The Northgate

Thomas Rayson, The Northgate

Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall at Two Magpies in Darsham which is nominated for Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer in 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall at Two Magpies in Darsham which is nominated for Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer in 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chef of the Year, Sponsored by Fisher & Woods

Greig Young, The Northgate

Sam Sturman, The Brewers at Rattlesden

Swann Auffray, The Great House Restaurant & Hotel

Thomas Coleman, The Swan at Lavenham

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer, Sponsored by East of England Co-op

BMC Cakery, Ipswich

Hopsters, Ipswich

Maximus Fishery, Saxmundham

Two Magpies Bakery, Darsham

Restaurant of the Year, Sponsored by Caribbean Blinds

Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds

The Leaping Hare, Stanton

The Turks Head, Hasketon

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

Pub of the Year, Sponsored by G + G Gallo Enterprises

The Greyhound and TwentyOne, Wickhambrook

The King's Head/Low House, Laxfield

The One Bull, Bury St Edmunds

The Sorrel Horse, Shottisham

Best Newcomer, Sponsored by The KBB Centre

FOLK Café, Bury St Edmunds

The Brewers at Rattlesden

The Neathouse, Dennington

Hank's Deli & Shop, Ipswich

Pride of Suffolk, Sponsored by Marketplace amp

Heart of Suffolk Distillery, Bacton

James White Drinks, Ipswich

Lane Farm Country Foods/Suffolk Salami, Brundish

Wooster's Bakery, Bardwell

Field to Fork, Sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes, Sterling Suffolk, Ipswich

The Tiny Tipple Company, Lowestoft

Truly Traceable Venison & Game Pies, Halesworth

The Wild Meat Company, Blaxhall

Best Tea/Coffee Shop, Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

Applaud Coffee, Ipswich

Cortado Espresso Bar, Newmarket

G&T Café and Kitchen, Yoxford

Painters Café, Sudbury

Outstanding Front of House, Sponsored by Prosper Recruitment

Coach & Horses, Melton

The Kings Arms, Haughley

The Turks Head, Hasketon

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

Best Afternoon Tea, Sponsored by The Suffolk Shutter Company

G&T Café and Kitchen, Yoxford

Marlows Home & Garden - Kitchen Café, Bury St Edmunds

Painters Café, Sudbury

The Neathouse, Dennington

Suffolk Food and Drink Hero, Sponsored by Cory Brothers Shipping Agency

To be announced on the night.