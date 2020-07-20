E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Try over 13 flavours of gelato at new ice cream parlour near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:07 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 20 July 2020

Enjoy a delicious gelato cone this summer at Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

Enjoy a delicious gelato cone this summer at Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

The new ice cream hut opened at the weekend on the outskirts of the town - selling everything from Jaffa Cake gelato to fruity dairy-free options

Jaffa Cake gelato from Southwold's Harris & James Picture: Suffolk Food HallJaffa Cake gelato from Southwold's Harris & James Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

Located in Wherstead, Suffolk Food Hall has teamed up with Southwold’s Harris & James, who will be supplying their very own gelato to the recently-opened outdoor ice cream stall.

“We opened the new ice cream hut on Saturday – it’s a refurbished shipping container which has been cladded with wood. Inside, it has been converted with plastic covering and also electrical sockets,” explained Nick Punter of Suffolk Food Hall.

“It’s replaced our old beach hut and sits in the exact same place, so it’s hard to miss it. We have kitted it out with a gelato fridge and freezer - although the gelato fridge is Italian so that took a little translating to get going.”

With 13 flavours of Harris & James’ gelato on sale so far, it’s sure to be a hit this summer.

Options on offer include Jaffa Cake, mint choc chip, Bakewell tart, and rum and raisin alongside a number of dairy-free flavours such as passionfruit, lemon, and lime.

“Gelato is different to ice cream, in the fact thst it uses less cream and less sugar. It is also whipped less than ice cream, so it’s got a smoother texture.”

Visitors to Suffolk Food Hall can get their gelato fix with either one scoop in a Harris & James waffle cone, or go all out and get three scoops in a tub.

The converted shipping container which has been cladded with wood and replaces Suffolk Food Hall's beach hut Picture: Suffolk Food HallThe converted shipping container which has been cladded with wood and replaces Suffolk Food Hall's beach hut Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

“We have kids cones available for the little ones too,” added Nick.

Suffolk Food Hall is open Monday to Thursday between 9am and 4pm, Friday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm, and between the hours of 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sundays. For specific ice cream hut opening times, check the Suffolk Food Hall website or Facebook page.

