How you can stay at one of Suffolk’s top hotels for less this summer

Work on the ground floors of The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds has begun Picture: THE ANGEL HOTEL Archant

The summer of 2020 is all about Staycations and Suffolk has some good deals to bring visitors to this quiet corner of Britain

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With beautiful beaches, woodlands walks in the likes of Thetford Forest and Rendlesham Forest and the option of family days out at Colchester Zoo and Pleasurewood Hill, there is little reason to look elsewhere for a late summer/early autumn break, especially now more and more countries are being added to the quarantine list.

For those wanting to relax and enjoy what Suffolk has to offer without driving hundreds of miles then there are still bargains to be had at local hotels – particularly if you can be flexible with dates.

Westleton Crown: 01728 648777

The Crown takes pride of place on the edge of a quintessential Suffolk village green close to Aldeburgh and Dunwich and the RSPB reserve at Minsmere.

Perfectly placed with miles of coastline and heathland on the doorstep, this country inn provides an excellent base to explore Suffolk’s heritage coast. With newly refurbished bedrooms, The Crown is the perfect place to make summer last a little longer.

The Crown is making what they describe as a Late Summer Offer which will see visitors enjoy 20% off their stay of three nights or more, in September and October.

​Kesgrave Hall 01473 333741

August has arrived and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall has put together a tempting three night break which is just perfect for a relaxing getaway. The brand new spa at Kesgrave Hall opened a couple of weeks ago so book in for one of their spa packages (the half day spa comes with a treatment, lunch and use of the gorgeous hot tub, sun soaked terrace and sunbeds) while of course you can pop in for a manicure, pedicure or a relaxing massage.

The hotel is set in over 40 acres of woodland and if you want to venture out and explore then the Suffolk Heritage Coast with towns such as Southwold and Aldeburgh are an easy drive away. Woodbridge is the nearest market town and is known for a great selection of independent shops as well the lovely setting on the River Deben.

After a busy day, enjoy dinner on the terrace, the brasserie restaurant where the Chef’s champion all that is great about local Suffolk produce. To complete the picture, Kesgrave Hall has 23 bedrooms from standard to ‘best’, all designed to make your stay enjoyable.

Three nights bed and full breakfast starts at just £330, this is based on two people sharing a room. The hotel is also dog friendly.

The Angel, Bury St Edmunds 01284 714000

The historic Angel Hotel is well situated on Angel Hill opposite the Norman Abbeygate leading to Abbey Gardens and a stone’s throw away from St Edmundsbury Cathedral. The hotel has a number of offers which run throughout the year including Long Stays which can net you up to £70 off a six night stay, or The Sizzler which provides 25% off the bed and breakfast rate for Thursday, Friday, Sunday or Bank Holiday Monday stays throughout the year, The Heritage Spa Package offered in conjunction with Heritage Beauty and finally The Autumn Break which is offered from September 1 to November 30 and includes afternoon tea, Suffolk breakfast and luxury accommodation from £179 for two adults.

You may also want to watch:

The Swan at Lavenham 01787 247477

As one of the leading hotels in Suffolk, The Swan is situated amongst beautiful Suffolk countryside and timber buildings, and Lavenham is widely regarded as being one of the finest surviving examples of a medieval town. The dinner and special offer packages will only ever be available through the hotel itself either online via the website or over the phone, so make sure you always book direct with the Swan at Lavenham Hotel and you could save up to £25.

Other offers include Suffolk babymoon spa break for mums-to-be and a guest and a Spa Recovery break.

The Crown and Castle at Orford 01394 450205

Situated in the tranquil village of Orford on the Suffolk coast (just south of Aldeburgh), the Crown and Castle makes the perfect location for those wanting to relax and recharge in the heart of the countryside. Overlooking Orfordness, The Crown and Castle offers stunning views of the nearby castle and handsome views of the gardens.

Dubbed the restaurant with rooms, this wonderful hotel offers discounts for long stay holidays. Save up to 15% when you book a seven night holiday.

Ufford Park, Woodbridge 01394 383555

Set in 120 acres of stunning historic parkland and surrounded by beautifully peaceful countryside, Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf and Spa is one of Suffolk’s best kept secrets. Located just 10 miles from Ipswich with easy access from the A12, Ufford Park is the perfect location for a family, romantic, golf, or spa break or special event.

The hotel boasts elegant and modern accommodation, an award-winning golf course, Suffolk’s only two-tiered driving range, a Thermal Suite day spa, indoor pool and well-equipped gym, bar and restaurant, as well as function suites and wedding rooms for hire.

Ufford Park embraced the whole notion of the Staycation and created a special offer so families can enjoy the glorious Suffolk countryside for less. They are offering three nights for the price of two – from £118 per room, per night with children from £20 per child, per night.

The Staycation offer includes a full English breakfast and complimentary use of the indoor swimming pool, as well as the air-conditioned gym. The hotel is also dog-friendly, so everyone will be able to enjoy a family break! Dogs are charged at just £15 per night.

The Swan at Southwold 01502 722186

Set in the heart of historic Southwold, close to the Adnams brewery, the hotel puts the visitor in the heart of this bustling Edwardian seaside town. All the bedrooms have a contemporary design with bright and colourful furniture. Their Escape to the Coast offer is based around a two-night stay with the mid-week bookings being cheaper than the weekend. The prices vary depending on the rooms.

Offer includes the opportunity to explore the coastline, making use of The Swan’s touring bicycles. A route map will be supplied so that you can explore Southwold’s harbour and nearby Walberswick. You can have a pit-stop at The Bell Inn, Walberswick or The Harbour Inn, Southwold, and use a £25 per person voucher to order refreshments.

The Still Room restaurant offers guests the opportunity to experience true gastronomy with locally inspired dishes from the field, the land and sea. With an enviable wine list and award-winning spirits, your stay includes £100 dining credit per room to experience The Still Room’s finest fayre.