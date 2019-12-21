VOTE: Which is your favourite Christmas tree in Suffolk this year?
PUBLISHED: 17:09 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 21 December 2019
Archant
The baubles are dangling and the lights are strung - but which of Suffolk's town centre Christmas trees is your favourite? We've pictured a selection from across the county so you can cast your vote.
High streets across the county have switched on their lights to much fanfare and thousands of people huddled together to see the moment their town officially starts Christmas.
Ipswich turned on two trees at once - lighting up the real and traditional Cornhill Christmas tree and the modern, metal bauble tree displayed outside the University of Suffolk on the town's waterfront.
Bury St Edmunds also treated residents and Christmas fayre revellers to two trees.
In Angel Hill a real tree adorned with an enormous bright star, directly outside the gates to the town's historic Abbey Gardens.
In the heart of the Arc Shopping Centre is the second tree, tall and covered in hundreds of baubles, surrounded by LED reindeer and presents illuminating shoppers paths.
Stowmarket has an impressive tree in the middle of their market, covered in gold, silver and red decorations and towering high above festivities in the town centre.
Aldeburgh's High Street Christmas tree is decked out in bright white lights and looked fantastic when the town's Dickensian evening was held this month.
And Felixstowe have a huge natural tree in The Triangle - where their annual Christmas light switch-on was attended by hundreds, enjoying carol singers, market stalls and a candlelit parade.
We also spare a thought for one unfortunate tree in 2019 - Aldeburgh's second Christmas tree outside Moot Hall was irreparably damaged when it was ripped down by high winds in the town earlier in December.
Meanwhile, Sudbury has a spectacular tree outside St Peter's Church.
- Which is your favourite? Have your say in our poll!