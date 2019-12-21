Poll

VOTE: Which is your favourite Christmas tree in Suffolk this year?

The Cornhill in Ipswich looks very festive with its traditional Christmas tree in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The baubles are dangling and the lights are strung - but which of Suffolk's town centre Christmas trees is your favourite? We've pictured a selection from across the county so you can cast your vote.

The bauble tree at the Ipswich Waterfront is a modern alternative to a real tree Picture:

High streets across the county have switched on their lights to much fanfare and thousands of people huddled together to see the moment their town officially starts Christmas.

A second tree in Bury St Edmunds live in the centre of the Arc Shopping Centre, with LED presents and reindeer all around Picture: RACHEL EDGE A second tree in Bury St Edmunds live in the centre of the Arc Shopping Centre, with LED presents and reindeer all around Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich turned on two trees at once - lighting up the real and traditional Cornhill Christmas tree and the modern, metal bauble tree displayed outside the University of Suffolk on the town's waterfront.

Stowmarket's Christmas tree is a tall and impressive festive celebrations, decked out with baubles Picture: RACHEL EDGE Stowmarket's Christmas tree is a tall and impressive festive celebrations, decked out with baubles Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bury St Edmunds also treated residents and Christmas fayre revellers to two trees.

The Christmas tree in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Christmas tree in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

In Angel Hill a real tree adorned with an enormous bright star, directly outside the gates to the town's historic Abbey Gardens.

Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

In the heart of the Arc Shopping Centre is the second tree, tall and covered in hundreds of baubles, surrounded by LED reindeer and presents illuminating shoppers paths.

Will you pick Felixstowe's Christmas tree as your favourite of 2019? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Will you pick Felixstowe's Christmas tree as your favourite of 2019? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowmarket has an impressive tree in the middle of their market, covered in gold, silver and red decorations and towering high above festivities in the town centre.

Aldeburgh's Christmas tree outside the Moot Hall Picture: GARY THOMPSON Aldeburgh's Christmas tree outside the Moot Hall Picture: GARY THOMPSON

Aldeburgh's High Street Christmas tree is decked out in bright white lights and looked fantastic when the town's Dickensian evening was held this month.

And Felixstowe have a huge natural tree in The Triangle - where their annual Christmas light switch-on was attended by hundreds, enjoying carol singers, market stalls and a candlelit parade.

We also spare a thought for one unfortunate tree in 2019 - Aldeburgh's second Christmas tree outside Moot Hall was irreparably damaged when it was ripped down by high winds in the town earlier in December.

Meanwhile, Sudbury has a spectacular tree outside St Peter's Church.

- Which is your favourite? Have your say in our poll!