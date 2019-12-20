Last minute Christmas shopping? Here are five brilliant gift ideas from Suffolk's independent shops

Where will you be doing your last-minute Christmas shopping? Why not try these independent shops in Suffolk

There are only a few shopping days left, but if you still need inspiration for gifts, here are some ideas from independent shops in Suffolk.

Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich, is one of Suffolk's biggest independent retailers

It's never too late to find the perfect present - and shopping at independent shops can uncover some hidden gems you may have missed.

Whether you head to the high street to pick up these products or use this as inspiration, let us help you find someone special something special:

Coes of Ipswich: Bombay Duck Cushion, £35 - Skandinavisk Candle, £30

The Bombay Duck Cushion, available at Coes Picture: COES The Bombay Duck Cushion, available at Coes Picture: COES

Coes have shops in Ipswich and Felixstowe in Suffolk and Maldon in Essex, with a huge range of men's, women's and children's clothing and top fashion brands.

Established in Norwich Road in Ipswich in 1928, the family business is one of the town's great success stories.

Along with their candles and cushions, the shop also carries a huge range of stocking fillers in-store and top fashion brands.

The Skandinavisk Candle, available at Coes Picture: COES The Skandinavisk Candle, available at Coes Picture: COES

Amy Butcher of Coes said: "There is truly nothing like your local high street, and that's why it's so incredibly vital that we support everything that it has to offer - the high street is where shopping comes alive with diversity and character.

"Local businesses contribute tremendously to the identity of our towns we're in and we are so fortunate to be surrounded by so many independent businesses in our local area."

This weekend Coes will host other independent businesses in their flagship shop with Pop Print Studio, Hannah Farthing and Truffle Clothing all selling their wares in the shop on December 21.

Crafty Baba, in St Peter's Street in Ipswich, have space in their 2020 dressmaking course - a great present for anyone hoping to get handy with a needle next year Picture: ADAM DE STE CROIX Crafty Baba, in St Peter's Street in Ipswich, have space in their 2020 dressmaking course - a great present for anyone hoping to get handy with a needle next year Picture: ADAM DE STE CROIX

Crafty Baba: Dressmaking for Beginners and Improvers course, £46

Some people want to see they have a big box under the tree on Christmas Day, others are embracing the increasingly popular 'experience' present.

Paintballing, falconry, afternoon tea, hot air balloon rides - there is a huge range of ideas you could treat your partners, parents or children to.

If your loved one is hands-on, crafty and likes to get creative, why not treat them to an afternoon at Crafty Baba's. The sewing shop in St Peter's Street, Ipswich, have courses and classes for all abilities, plus after-school classes for kids.

The Dressmaking for Beginners and Improvers course takes place on February 7 and all materials are included. Later dates are also available.

Happy Socks could make a great present. Available at Aubyn Davies in St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: HAPPY SOCKS Happy Socks could make a great present. Available at Aubyn Davies in St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: HAPPY SOCKS

The course covers topics like how to read a pattern, choose your fabric, sewing zips and finishing seams.

Slate Cheeses: Deluxe East Anglian Cheese Selection, £45

If you want to get the foodie in your life something special, or you want to impress guests with a Christmas spread, local butchers and delicatessens are one of the best places to find great presents.

Slate in Aldeburgh and Southwold is an award-winning shop and has a massive range of cheeses available, with their best local offering bundled into one board.

The board contains Norfolk Dapple cheddar-style cheese, Baron Bigod brie-style cheese, Binham Blue, Norfolk Mardler goat's cheese, St Jude soft cheese and Suffolk Gold crumbly cheese and comes with a large box of crackers.

The Deluxe East Anglian Cheese Board is a six-cheese food-lovers dream Picture: SLATE CHEESE The Deluxe East Anglian Cheese Board is a six-cheese food-lovers dream Picture: SLATE CHEESE

Aubyn Davies: Happy Socks, £11.95

If you're looking for a stocking filler or something in the last-minute secret santa, Bury St Edmunds menswear specialists Aubyn Davies, in St John's Street, have you covered.

They've got a great selection of affordable accessories, as well as big brands like Barbour, Fred Perry, Ben Sherman, Weird Fish and Penguin if you are looking for something bigger.

Their best sellers are Happy Socks - which come in a range of bright patters, including these fetching ducks.

The Regent Theatre has a clutch of great shows coming to its stage in 2020 - why not get someone a voucher as a present? Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The Regent Theatre has a clutch of great shows coming to its stage in 2020 - why not get someone a voucher as a present? Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Regent Theatre: Gift Voucher, £10/20/50

The 2020 show list for the Regent is packed with huge touring shows and brilliant comedians coming to Ipswich.

Spend an evening at the ballet or rocking out to Status Quo - and if you don't know what show someone would like to see, you can always pick up a voucher for them instead.

You can see a full list of shows online, as well as performances at sister venue, the Corn Exchange.