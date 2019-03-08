Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

WATCH: M&S shoppers cut up loyalty cards as closure looms

PUBLISHED: 14:22 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 27 April 2019

Mike Titchener is encouraging people to cut up their Marks and Spencer loyalty card after the latest store closure in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Titchener is encouraging people to cut up their Marks and Spencer loyalty card after the latest store closure in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Angry Marks and Spencer customers made a last-ditch attempt to save its Felixstowe branch from closure this morning – by cutting up their loyalty cards.

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. From left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Whimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCampaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. From left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Whimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers were outside the store in Hamilton Road early on Saturday morning armed with banners emblazoned with slogans such as 'Knickers to Marks and Spencer'.

Camnpaigners were also urging people to make a stand with boxes saying 'Cut Your Card'.

The branch – thought to be the smallest M&S high street store in the country – is one of 60 facing the axe across the UK.

More than 8,000 people signed a petition urging the retailer to stay in Felixstowe, where it has been based for 80 years.

Mike Titchener is encouraging people to cut up their Marks and Spencer loyalty cards after the latest store closure in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMike Titchener is encouraging people to cut up their Marks and Spencer loyalty cards after the latest store closure in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, the store is closing its doors for good today – and campaigners are staging one last protest against the decision.

“We were a bit low on numbers for the protest and I think that was mainly because of the weather, it was very windy and rainy,” said campaigner Roy Gray.

“But a lot of people came up to talk to us and there was a feeling of sadness.

“We felt upset for the staff, there was one lady we spoke to who has worked there for 32 years. I think they changed their rota so a lot of them were there together for the last day.

“People were saying to us they don't know what's going to happen to Felixstowe, with M&S going there aren't too many food shops left at all.

He added: “With Debenhams and others suffering as well it's a real shame.

“There are lots of older people in Felixstowe and they go in every day to get their shopping, so it'll be a big change for them.”

Shoppers now face a 20-mile round trip to Martlesham if they want M&S food – despite there being renewed hopes last month when the retailer said it would be focussing on food halls.

WATCH: What will the closure of M&S in Felixstowe mean for the town?

M&S boss David Leach penned a letter to campaigners giving reasons for the closure earlier this year.

“We recognise that you will be very disappointed by the store closure, but we are convinced it is the right commercial decision for M&S for the reasons we have previously explained,” he wrote.

The debate over the store's future even made it to the House of Commons, where a meeting was held and a frank exchange of views was made.

Felixstowe mayor Graham Newman said afterwards: “We stressed the convenience of access to the store, the free and inexpensive nearby parking facilities, and how Felixstowe is growing with new homes and much improved tourist attractions.

“We asked whether a food-only outlet had been considered, bearing in mind this was easily the most popular feature of the store, although it currently occupied less than two thirds of the available floor area.”

However, the meeting was told M&S felt it was essential its shops were alongside other major outlets which would attract customers.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and boy found dead in Suffolk: Neighbours speak of shock

Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on April 26 Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Detectives investigate discovery of human bones in scrapyard

A scrap yard in Cockett Wick Lane, near St Osyth in Essex, was the site human bones were reportedly discovered by a member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Storm Hannah: Yellow weather warning still in place and Highways England ‘monitoring Orwell Bridge’

Strong winds and high waves could batter the Suffolk coast today as Storm Hannah sweeps in from the west of England Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Tattooed driver claimed an aversion to needles when blood requested

Joshua Wiggins was banned from driving for 18 months and handed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, for failing to provide a specimen or cooperate with a preliminary test Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists