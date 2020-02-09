E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nostalgia: Speedway on motorbikes gave juniors a chance to learn their sport

PUBLISHED: 14:27 11 February 2020

Leaning in to keep a tight line around the corner Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

RICHARD SNASDELL

Not quite as dramatic as top flight speedway, but moped speedway was a popular sport back in the 1980s - especially with younger riders.

It gave junior motorcycle enthusiasts a chance to learn their skills on a bike, how to maintain and adjust a basic machine, and an opportunity to race, which they all loved.

Unlike the drama at a speedway stadium, where everyone can see all the action, moped speedway took place in a more rural setting on a very tight course.

Our photos were taken by EADT photographer Richard Snasdell back in 1982 at a track set up at Kenton, which is in the heart of Suffolk - not far from Debenham and Monk Soham and Bedfield.

The young riders looked as if they were enjoying a challenging afternoon's racing.

Did you ever take part in moped speedway? Or do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

