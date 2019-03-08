Five local painters and decorators

Professional painters and decorators can help you achieve the look you desire Berezko

Choosing a professional painter and decorator is an important decision when making over your home. Here's a look at five reliable local professionals

Whether you're thinking of revamping your living space or simply giving your bedroom a fresh lick of paint, you'll want to know that your home is in good hands. Finding a good, reliable painter and decorator can be a daunting task, but it's certainly a crucial one. After all, a quality painter and decorator can help you achieve your dream vision, so it's best to do your research and give the matter some thought. Here's a look at five reliable painters and decorators serving the local area.

Ipswich Decorators

Ipswich Decorators is happy to take on all manner of jobs Ipswich Decorators is happy to take on all manner of jobs

Serving Ipswich and the wider Suffolk area, Ipswich Decorators provides a personal and friendly service, carrying out projects that range from small bathrooms to grand country houses. The team takes great pride in their work and always strives to exceed their customer's expectations. From start to finish, Ipswich Decorators are there to offer advice and answer any questions along the way. With an extensive knowledge of products and application, the team is always happy to discuss individual requirements. To find out more, visit: www.ipswichdecorators.co.uk. For a free quotation, call Ray on 07831445768 or Malcom on 07977308817. Ipswich Decorators can also be found on Checkatrade.

Matt Paints

Matt Paints serves customers in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex Matt Paints serves customers in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex

Based in Ipswich and serving customers within Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, Matt Paints is dedicated to providing the very best customer service possible. This successful painting and decorating company offers free, no-obligation quotes and advice in a timely manner to suit you. What's more, they offer a 24-hour, 7-days-a-week service and are fully insured and DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checked for your peace of mind. The team are professionals in every aspect of their work and aim to earn life-long customers. Visit www.mattpaints.org for more information, or call or text 07738814843. You can also find them on Facebook at Matt Paints Decorating.

RAS Painting & Decorating Services has over 32 years of experience RAS Painting & Decorating Services has over 32 years of experience

RAS Painting & Decorating Services

With over 32 years of experience, RAS Painting & Decorating Services is something of an expert when it comes to redecorating. The team is confident in its high quality workmanship - so much so that they offer a customer satisfaction guarantee, meaning that they will not leave a job until the customer is happy with the completed work. Though based in Shotley, RAS Paining & Decorating Services operate throughout Suffolk. Whether you need to give your skirting boards a lick of paint, or are thinking of completely redecorating your bedroom, the team will be happy to help. Visit www.raspaintinganddecorating.co.uk for more information, or call the team on 01473 788619 or 07919915606.

Street & Sons is a friendly, family-run business Street & Sons is a friendly, family-run business

Street & Sons

This family-run company has been trading for over 40 years. Working alongside his father and his sister, Luke Street prides himself on providing a friendly, professional, bespoke customer experience. Nothing is too much trouble, from simple wallpapering jobs to large-scale renovations. Luke can offer many finishes to help you to create your dream home, from external and internal finishes, to specialising in Lime wash, along with period redecoration and new builds. Based in West Suffolk but mobile throughout the county, Luke is more than happy to provide you with a free quotation. Visit www.streetandsonspainters.co.uk for more information.

M J Marsh prides itself on quality service M J Marsh prides itself on quality service

M J Marsh Painting & Decorating

With over 30 years of experience in the trade, M J Marsh Painting & Decorating offers a high quality, professional decorating service. Taking a friendly, committed and professional approach, M J Marsh is happy to take on all variety of both domestic and commercial decorating, ranging from interiors to exteriors, and specialising in wallpaper hanging. Find the company on Facebook at M J Marsh Painting & Decorating Services, call the team on 07884312733, or email m.marsh@live.co.uk. M J Marsh Painting & Decorating can also be found on Checkatrade.