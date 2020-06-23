E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk to re-open to holidaymakers from July 4

PUBLISHED: 20:00 23 June 2020

Cannons in Southwold sits atop Gun Hill and features uninterrupted sea views Picture: Best of Suffolk

While the chances of jetting off on a far-flung holiday abroad seem very unlikely this year, more people are turning to staycations - and many are looking to book getaways right here in East Anglia.

Hoseasons, which is based in Lowestoft, offers holiday rental homes across Suffolk Picture: HoseasonsHoseasons, which is based in Lowestoft, offers holiday rental homes across Suffolk Picture: Hoseasons

Holiday park companies have begun to take bookings from Saturday, July 4 onwards following the announcement that you can now stay away from your home. And it is hoped that it will revive the local tourism industry – and give the region a real economic boost.

Hoseasons in Lowestoft has reported that online lodge holiday bookings are up 20% this week compared to last week, while its cottage holiday sales are up 35% over the same period – more than double what they were two weeks ago.

Simon Altham, chief commercial officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, said: “Everything we are seeing points to an increasing appetite for UK breaks.

“The recent easing of some lockdown restrictions has clearly boosted people’s confidence that they’ll be able to enjoy a summer break, and it seems that Norfolk and Suffolk will be as popular as ever now the Government has given the green light for UK holidays.”

Inside of Cannons in Southwold, a large holiday home that sleeps up to 14 and is located on Gun Hill Picture: Best of SuffolkInside of Cannons in Southwold, a large holiday home that sleeps up to 14 and is located on Gun Hill Picture: Best of Suffolk

Hoseasons has a range of accommodation options available throughout Suffolk, including bungalows, caravans, lodges, pods and villas.

Badingham-based holiday firm Best of Suffolk is also looking forward to welcoming back its loyal clientele this summer.

Alex Tarry, director of Best of Suffolk, said: “We are already taking bookings for guests to arrive on or after Saturday, July 4. This is in line with current Government guidance – we’re just waiting for the final greenlight from Boris.

“Throughout Covid-19, we’ve followed every Government regulation, and are looking forward to opening safely and with full confidence.”

The Seed Store in Peasenhall, a converted farm building that sleeps two Picture: Best of SuffolkThe Seed Store in Peasenhall, a converted farm building that sleeps two Picture: Best of Suffolk

With more than 400 guest homes available in Aldeburgh, Southwold, Woodbridge, Framlingham, and many of the rural villages in between - Best of Suffolk has implemented a number of changes across all of its homes.

Its holiday rentals are all self-catering, which helps ensure minimal contact between guests and staff. Additionally, the firm’s cottages all have receptionless check-in, with each rental having a key box, and guests are provided with details on how to access the property upon arrival.

Alex added: “Our housekeepers have all been briefed on the increased cleaning measures required for a safe changeover between stays. This includes a checklist per property to ensure all guidelines are adhered to. These go into a fair bit of detail, and include the cleaning products which should be used, as well as PPE which should be worn by the housekeepers while cleaning. We want to reassure our guests that when they arrive, the holiday cottage has been cleaned in accordance with official guidelines from the PASCUK (Professional Association of Self Caterers UK).

The Seed Store, a contemporary converted farm building in Peasenhall Picture: Best of SuffolkThe Seed Store, a contemporary converted farm building in Peasenhall Picture: Best of Suffolk

“We’ve advised our future guests to enjoy their holiday while respecting the social distancing measures set out in the local community, such as the one-way pedestrian system on Southwold High Street. We’ve also put together a guide to shopping locally. We want visitors to revitalise the local economy, shop locally, enjoy themselves and come back to Suffolk for years to come.”

Additionally, guests who have already booked a holiday can rest assured that their stay will be honoured later down the line, as the firm has launched its Coronavirus Booking Guarantee for July breaks.

“If a guest’s holiday is cancelled due to Government advice on Covid-19, we’ll provide a no-quibble refund, or move your dates to later on. Our guests want reassurance and flexibility, and we’ve worked hard to provide that,” explained Alex.

“The biggest thing we’re looking to achieve is a safe but fun summer of holidays for our guests.”

Inside of The Vintage House, a Suffolk holiday home that brings the 1920s back to life Picture: Best of SuffolkInside of The Vintage House, a Suffolk holiday home that brings the 1920s back to life Picture: Best of Suffolk

For anyone who is yet to book a staycation with Best of Suffolk, Alex has handpicked a selection of some of the most stunning and unique cottages still available this summer.

“The Seed Store, in Peasenhall, sleeps two and is dog-friendly. It’s a contemporary conversion of a period detached farm building, and stands in a beautiful rural location overlooking six acres of grounds. A particular feature of the property is the sitting room, which enjoys far-reaching panoramic views across open fields, through bespoke curved glass windows and double doors,” he said.

Head over to Aldeburgh, and you will find The Vintage House, a quirky holiday home that sees the 1920s brought back to life. It sleeps four, and is within walking distance of the town’s beach and its bustling high street.

For those who come from a larger household, Cannons in Southwold may be the place for you. Sleeping up to 14, this large holiday home is located on the coastal town’s famous Gun Hill, with uninterrupted sea views and six bedrooms.

For further information, visit their website

