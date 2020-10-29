E-edition Read the EADT online edition
11 of the best pumpkins in Suffolk this year

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 October 2020

Scarlett and her pumpkins all ready for Halloween. Picture: Mikaleigh Barras

Scarlett and her pumpkins all ready for Halloween. Picture: Mikaleigh Barras

Mikaleigh Barras

Families in Suffolk have been busy carving their spooktacular pumpkin designs in the run up to Halloween.

Eleanor who is aged two and from Ipswich, with her first pumpkin. Picture: LEAH WELLARDEleanor who is aged two and from Ipswich, with her first pumpkin. Picture: LEAH WELLARD

From pumpkins carved into Joe Exotic from Tiger King, to being used for scarecrow heads, children and their parents have been getting creative this year.

We have selected 11 of the best pumpkin pictures – and their proud owners – which have been sent over to us to celebrate the spooky season getting underway.

Included in the gallery is Eleanor, aged 2, with her first ever pumpkin, Iris and Dexter who grew their own giant pumpkins in their garden and mum Ami, who turned her three pumpkins into replicas of her children’s faces. Which is your favourite?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Tom, Mercedes and Lochlan with the pumpkins that their mum Ami carved of them. Picture: AMI C DOLANTom, Mercedes and Lochlan with the pumpkins that their mum Ami carved of them. Picture: AMI C DOLAN

Ami carved Joe Exotic into a pumpkin for Halloween. Picture: AMI C DOLANAmi carved Joe Exotic into a pumpkin for Halloween. Picture: AMI C DOLAN

Ava and Lily Crown with their pumpkins. Picture: GRANDMA SUEAva and Lily Crown with their pumpkins. Picture: GRANDMA SUE

The Hilling family's pumpkins. Picture: HILLING FAMILYThe Hilling family's pumpkins. Picture: HILLING FAMILY

Gracie, aged two, with her pumpkins outside her house ready for Halloween. Picture: MUM EMMAGracie, aged two, with her pumpkins outside her house ready for Halloween. Picture: MUM EMMA

Iris and Dexter's homegrown giant pumpkins for Halloween. Picture: AMANDA HARVEYIris and Dexter's homegrown giant pumpkins for Halloween. Picture: AMANDA HARVEY

Oscar and Logan made a pumpkin scarecrow. Picture: LAURA COLLINSOscar and Logan made a pumpkin scarecrow. Picture: LAURA COLLINS

Ethan's spooky pumpkin from West Row, ready for Halloween. Picture: BEE WILESEthan's spooky pumpkin from West Row, ready for Halloween. Picture: BEE WILES

11 of the best pumpkins in Suffolk this year

