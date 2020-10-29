11 of the best pumpkins in Suffolk this year
PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 October 2020
Mikaleigh Barras
Families in Suffolk have been busy carving their spooktacular pumpkin designs in the run up to Halloween.
From pumpkins carved into Joe Exotic from Tiger King, to being used for scarecrow heads, children and their parents have been getting creative this year.
We have selected 11 of the best pumpkin pictures – and their proud owners – which have been sent over to us to celebrate the spooky season getting underway.
MORE: What Halloween events are still going ahead?
Included in the gallery is Eleanor, aged 2, with her first ever pumpkin, Iris and Dexter who grew their own giant pumpkins in their garden and mum Ami, who turned her three pumpkins into replicas of her children’s faces. Which is your favourite?
Share your thoughts in the comments below.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.