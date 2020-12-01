Opinion

Why we should accept it’s right for Suffolk to be in Tier 2 post-lockdown

The end of the secod lockdown should bring shoppers back to Ipswich town centre. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

This week we have seen the end of the second lockdown and all shops are now able to open their doors to Christmas shoppers – but as the whole of the East of England has gone into Tier 2 there remain tight restrictions on many sectors, especially hospitality, writes Paul Geater.

It will be good to get back into a pub for a drink with friends - once the vaccines have arrived, but in the meantime pubs need to be supported by the government. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto It will be good to get back into a pub for a drink with friends - once the vaccines have arrived, but in the meantime pubs need to be supported by the government. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I understand how frustrating and worrying this is for those running pubs and restaurants, and their staff, and I hope the government understands this and comes up with a reasonable support package.

But I cannot understand or agree with the minority of Conservative MPs who are making their voices heard by complaining about restrictions – they are giving the impression that they don’t really care about the spread of Covid-19 in the weeks before a vaccine is rolled out.

That is totally irresponsible.

It does seem that they are only interested in what the rules are and where they apply – and are totally unconcerned about why the rules are necessary in the first place.

To me, personally, which tier we are living in doesn’t really matter. The fact is I haven’t had a beer inside in a pub since before the first lockdown and I’ve only had one meal out in a restaurant while on short break in North Norfolk.

As an older, overweight, male I don’t feel the risk is worth taking when I can drink a bottle of Ghost Ship or Old Speckled Hen at home.

There is considerable evidence that hospitality, alongside households mixing in their own homes, has been a vector in the spread of Covid-19 – and given the current figures in Ipswich it is absolutely right that Suffolk should face Tier 2 restrictions.

To be fair there seems to be little actual political objection to this – Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who is keen to get pubs operating as normally as possible, told me last week that with the current infection rate in the town he didn’t think this was the time to challenge the Tier 2 decision.

The rate in Ipswich isn’t coming down yet (not as I write this anyway) and in fact the borough is one of only 18 local authority areas in the country with the rate rising significantly.

I understand that is very frustrating for people running country pubs in rural areas of Mid Suffolk or West Suffolk, but the government has made it clear all decisions will be made on a county council level.

And while pubs in Redgrave or Woolpit might want restrictions eased in Mid Suffolk, what about those in Claydon or Barham who could find themselves inundated with potentially-infectious customers from Ipswich if the district was placed in a lower tier?

Elsewhere in the country there have been complaints by MPs from Kent that they are in Tier 3 because of problems in two districts – and pointed out that Slough in Berkshire is a single district in the highest tier.

What they fail to point out is that there is no Berkshire County Council. That ancient county has been run by six unitary councils, each with its own public health department, since 1998. That is why Slough could be considered differently to its neighbours.

In Suffolk there is one public health department – and the government will rightly look at the most problematic area of the county when deciding on tiers.

I’ve also been rather disappointed to see some political leaders here in Suffolk apparently using social media to endorse the idea that all restrictions should be scrapped and people should be left to make their own minds up on whether to take care.

I’m sorry but with Ipswich Hospital treating more Covid patients than it did during the first lockdown, and numbers continuing to rise, that is totally irresponsible – and would completely overwhelm the NHS and prevent it from treating others as well.

The fact is that we are nearing the end of the Covid nightmare. Vaccines will start to be distributed during the early months of next year and into the spring. Once enough of us have had them – and I really don’t believe that anything other than a small majority will be stupid enough to refuse – life should be able to return to something approaching normality.

To listen to those who want to throw away all the work we’ve done in suppressing the virus – remember that without the lockdowns and restrictions many experts believe that up to 500,000 people in the UK could have died from Covid – would be totally wrong when an end to this is in sight.

The economic effects of this will live with us for years, if not decades. There’s no point in added tens of thousands more deaths to the toll just because we want to get back to the pub a few weeks early.