28 Suffolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and collection

From chicken wings to gourmet burgers and vegan ready meals - take some time off cooking with the help of these local businesses.

The Woolpack has started a take-away delivery service for it's customers. Landlady of The Woolpack, Marita Hunter Rodwell outside the pub. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Woolpack has started a take-away delivery service for it's customers. Landlady of The Woolpack, Marita Hunter Rodwell outside the pub. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With more restaurants, pubs and cafés adjusting their practices to cope with the current Covid-19 lockdown situation, a number of establishments have reopened their doors – allowing customers to order for food and drink for collection or delivery.

Many restaurants are updating their menus weekly, so why not try something new every week? There’s a world of delicious food out there, ready to be delivered straight to your front door.

From beer takeaway and wine cases, to burgers, Chinese, Turkish and near-enough everything else in between, there’s guaranteed to be something to satisfy your lockdown cravings.

Do you run a restaurant and have a new takeaway and collection service you’d like to shout about? Get in touch via email and let me know.

Wright's jerked jackfruit, microgreens, dill pickles and vegan cheese on organic sourdough toastie Picture: Wright's Wright's jerked jackfruit, microgreens, dill pickles and vegan cheese on organic sourdough toastie Picture: Wright's

Wright’s, Bury St Edmunds

Purveyors of posh toasties Wright’s has made its famous hot sandwiches available for pre-order and delivery from its Bury St Edmunds café.

Pictured is Wright’s jerked jackfruit, microgreens, dill pickles and vegan cheese on organic sourdough toasted sandwich. All toasties are priced at £6. Also available are a range of cakes, brownies, salad boxes and coffees.

To pre-order, call 01284 489325. To find out more, visit https://wrightscafe.co.uk/

An assortment of ready meals being prepped for collection Picture: The Bildeston Crown An assortment of ready meals being prepped for collection Picture: The Bildeston Crown

The Bildeston Crown, Bildeston

The Bildeston Crown is offering a range of takeaway and collection meals from its 15th century pub. These include a Sunday lunch, which must be ordered by Friday evening for collection on Sunday.

Additionally, food boxes are available for purchase. For £60, you can get a week’s supply of food to feed a family of two, or a family of four box for £99. Both contain a selection of fruits and vegetables to last the entire week, meats including chicken breasts, sausages and mince, and a variety of fish such as haddock and bass.

For more information, visit https://thebildestoncrown.com/. To order, call 01449 740510 or email reception@thebildestoncrown.co.uk.

A spread of some of the tasty food available at Ming's Oriental Picture: Ming's Oriental A spread of some of the tasty food available at Ming's Oriental Picture: Ming's Oriental

Ming’s Oriental, Bury St Edmunds

Ming’s Oriental in Bury St Edmunds is reopening on a collection-only basis, with orders having commenced as of Tuesday 12 May.

Its menu features a range of favourites including sesame prawn toast, skewered satay chicken, gyoza, Thai green curry and Cantonese roast duck.

Ordering times will be between 5pm and 9.30pm, and social distancing rules will apply upon collection. To see the full menu, visit https://www.mingsoriental.org/. To place an order, call 01284 722988.

A stonebaked pizza from The Grundisburgh Dog Picture: The Grundisburgh Dog A stonebaked pizza from The Grundisburgh Dog Picture: The Grundisburgh Dog

The Dog, Grundisburgh

The Dog in Grundisburgh is currently offering both a takeaway food service and operating as a deli grocers, stocking a variety of food and goods.

Open Monday to Saturday between 9am to 5pm is the pop-up greengrocers and deli, selling a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, speciality cheese, flour, draught beer and more.

Alternatively, its contactless takeaway nights include stonebaked pizzas available on Wednesdays and Saturdays (evenings only), and burgers on Fridays. Pizzas start from £8.50. All burgers cost £7.50, and can be ordered alongside fries for £3. Draught beer pints are £2.50 each (available to pre-order, into your own container). To see the menus in full and to place an order, visit https://www.grundisburghdog.co.uk/ or ring 01473 735267.

Casa's Tex-Mex sharing menu with wine Picture: Casa Casa's Tex-Mex sharing menu with wine Picture: Casa

Casa, Bury St Edmund’s

For a taste of summer, Casa in Bury St Edmunds is offering customers a variety of cuisines to suit all palates, including Tex-Mex, tapas and afternoon tea, available for delivery or collection.

Pictured is the Tex-Mex sharing menu with wine. For £60, you will receive cheesy nachos, spicy wings, loaded potato skins, Mexican salad, pork and chorizo enchiladas, refried beans, tortilla wraps with a filling of chicken, mushroom or prawn, plus pots of cheese, sour cream, homemade salsa, homemade guacamole and a bottle of red wine, white wine or four corona beers.

To see Casa’s full range, visit http://www.casabse.co.uk/, and call 01284 701313 to place your order. Takeaway collection and delivery are available Tuesday to Friday 5pm to 8pm, and Saturday 12pm until 9pm. Afternoon tea is available Tuesdays to Sundays and meals on wheels are available seven days a week.

One of Moriarty's takeaway cocktails Picture: Moriarty's One of Moriarty's takeaway cocktails Picture: Moriarty's

Moriarty’s, Bury St Edmunds

Moriarty’s in Bury St Edmunds is operating a takeaway service, selling a range of speciality coffees, teas, cold drinks, cakes and burritos. It is open daily 10am to 4pm, except on Sundays where hours are 10am to 2pm.

It also has a basement speakeasy cocktail bar, which has just launched a cocktail delivery and collection service, available Friday and Saturday. Cocktails on offer include the Dr. Watson, made from vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, smoked rosemary, fresh lime and agave, and the The Moriarty which is the bar’s take on the espresso martini.

To place an order, please Whatsapp Moriarty’s on 07588 106507. The full menu can be found at https://www.moriartys.online/

Meals ready for delivery from The Woolpack Picture: The Woolpack Meals ready for delivery from The Woolpack Picture: The Woolpack

The Woolpack, Ipswich

This Ipswich pub has revamped its takeaway menu for the month with a range of delicious meals.

Food available for collection or delivery includes burgers, jerk chicken, fish and chips, chilli, and Sunday roasts. Puddings are available from £5, and sides start at £2.50.

To place an order, call 01473 215862. Collection is Tuesday to Saturday 12pm to 2.30pm, 5pm to 9pm, and Sundays 12pm to 7pm. Free delivery is available with a mile’s drive of the pub, anywhere one to three miles will incur a £3 delivery charge. Minimum £10 order. To see the menu in full, visit https://www.woolpack-ipswich.co.uk/

One of The Forge Kitchen's delicious burgers topped with a brioche bun Picture: The Forge Kitchen One of The Forge Kitchen's delicious burgers topped with a brioche bun Picture: The Forge Kitchen

The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich

Ipswich-based smokehouse and bar The Forge Kitchen is offering both a drive-through collection service as well as home delivery.

Food on offer includes chicken wings, burgers, puddings and a range of sides including mac and cheese, and sweet potato fries.

To order drive-through collection, ring 01473 232009 to place your order. You will receive 10% off your total food order, or 20% off for NHS and emergency services. To order delivery, visit Just Eat, or for free delivery for orders over £25, please call directly on 01473 232009. The menu can be found at https://www.theforgekitchen.co.uk/

A banana, whipped cream and Nutella waffle Picture: Cobblers Cafe and Wine Bar A banana, whipped cream and Nutella waffle Picture: Cobblers Cafe and Wine Bar

Cobblers Café and Wine Bar, Hadleigh

Hadleigh’s very own Cobblers Café and Wine Bar is currently open for takeaway ice cream, coffee, sandwiches, cakes, and is also offering lunch deliveries in the local area. Baguettes and wraps start from £2.75, and are freshly filled to order. Hot bacon baguettes are also available for £2.95.

Desserts on offer at Cobblers include waffles with caramel, strawberry or chocolate sauce, with extra toppings such as ice cream, sliced banana or Nutella. Milkshakes are available in strawberry, chocolate or vanilla, and Tiptree patisserie cakes, muffins and traybakes start from £1.95.

Cobblers is open 10am to 6pm, seven days a week. To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/Cobblers-Cafe-and-Wine-bar-110038657090343

The duck main course from Fox and Goose Picture: Fox and Goose The duck main course from Fox and Goose Picture: Fox and Goose

Fox and Goose, Fressingfield

Fressingfield’s Fox and Goose has introduced a cook at home range, allowing customers to still enjoy a host of delicious meals during lockdown.

Available for collection on Saturdays between 12pm and 6pm, the menu currently features a variety of three-course meals, including duck breast with fondant potato, prawn and smoked haddock fishcake, lamb shank ravioli and hot chocolate fondant.

Menu items will change periodically, and each three-course meal costs £23.50. To find out more and to place your order, visit http://www.foxandgoose.net/

The Dolphin, Thorpeness

The Dolphin in Thorpeness is selling boxes of everyday essentials for delivery, as well as a range of ready meals across Thorpeness and Aldringham.

The delivery boxes contain an assortment of staples including vegetables, fruit, milk, bread and eggs, and cost £20. Ready meal prices start from £7.50 and can serve two people, and meals that serve four to six people start from £16. Options include traditional cottage pie, fisherman’s pie, beef casserole, lentil and vegetable daal, and beef casserole.

To place an order, visit https://www.thorpenessdolphin.com/ or call 01728 454994. Payments will be taken by card over the phone.

Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds

If you’re looking for a spot of fine dining, Bury St Edmunds’ Maison Bleue is offering a delicious menu available for collection on Saturday 23 May.

Lovingly created by Pascal, three courses come to £27.50 and can be reheated in the oven. It includes tenderloin and slow cooked belly of Dingley Dell Farm pork, and white chocolate and strawberry bavarois for dessert. A selection of wines is also available to order.

To see the menu in full, visit Maison Bleue on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MaisonBleueRestaurant. To place an order, email info@maisonbleue.co.uk confirming how many meals you’d like and your contact details, Maison Bleue will take payment and confirm a collection time.

Ottoman Turkish, Ipswich

Reopen as of Thursday 14 May, Ottoman Turkish is offering a takeaway and delivery service between 5pm and 9pm Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 4pm to 8pm on Sundays.

Serving a range of Turkish dishes including shish kebabs, mixed grills, grill platters, wraps, casseroles and falafel, Ottoman Turkish is also offering customers 25% off food and drinks collections during its first week back.

To order a collection, ring 01473 716007. The menu can be found at http://www.ottoman-restaurant.co.uk/eat-out/. Delivery is available through Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Takeaway Taxi.

Love Thy Burger, Ipswich

Family-owned burger joint Love Thy Burger has branches in both Ipswich and Colchester, and is offering delivery as well as a click and collect service from its restaurant.

Its menu includes a range of burgers starting from £6.60, and sides such as plain fries, rosemary fries, onion rings and mozzarella sticks. Those who have a sweet tooth should definitely try one of its shakes, which come in a variety of flavours including banoffee pie, chocolate and Oreos.

To see the restaurant’s full menu, visit http://www.lovethyburger.co.uk/. Orders placed via the app or website will receive a 10% discount. Home delivery orders can be placed via Deliveroo.

Alaz, Sudbury

If you’re looking for Turkish cuisine in Sudbury, Alaz has just reopened and is offering both a takeaway and delivery service.

Available on its menu are a range of dishes including cold and hot meze, grilled fish, grilled platters, ribs and meat-free dishes such as halloumi skewers.

Please visit https://www.alazrestaurant.co.uk/ to see the menu, and ring 01787 370001 to place your order. Delivery less than three miles will incur a £2 fee, over three miles is £3 and over five miles is £4. Collection from the restaurant is also available, with proper social distancing guidelines.

The Walnut Tree, Thwaite

Vegetarian and vegan pub restaurant The Walnut Tree is selling a range of home essentials, in addition to frozen ready meals, pizzas, and fresh fruit, veg and salad boxes. On an order and collect basis, you can buy ready-to-bake bloomers and baguettes, freshly ground coffee, olives, cheese, butter, flour, dried yeast, pasta, rice, eggs, milk, non-dairy milk and chopped tomatoes.

Its gourmet pizzas start from £4 and come in a variety of toppings including BBQ jackfruit and margherita, while all the The Walnut Tree’s ready meals are £4.25 each, or three for £11.90, and are vegan and gluten-free. Thai yellow curry, African sweet potato stew, mushroom and chickpea korma, and Caribbean casserole are just a few of the meals on offer. To see the full menu, visit https://www.thewalnuttreethwaite.com/

Call 01449 766003 to place your order and arrange a collection time. Delivery is also available to local addresses.

Alba Chiara, Felixstowe

Felixstowe’s very own Alba Chiara is now doing a takeaway and collection service.

With its speciality being pizza and pasta, customers can indulge in an array of delicious, traditional Italian meals, including antipasti dishes, mains such as lasagne, cannelloni, ravioli and assorted pizzas. Mains start from £10.50 and pizzas start from £8.50.

To see the full menu and to place your order, visit https://menus.preoday.com/Alba-Chiara or Just Eat.

The Randolph, Southwold

Southwold’s The Randolph has reopened for a takeaway food service on Wednesdays.

Following on from the success of last week’s BBQ ribs takeaway, Wednesday 20 May will see the arrival of curry and cheesecake night.

The chicken curry is served with rice, naan bread and poppadoms for £8.50 per person, or £15 for two. The cheesecake is £3.50 per person, and house wine is available for £7.50 per person. Children’s portions cost £5, and chicken goujons are available if preferred. To place an order, visit https://www.facebook.com/randolphreydon or ring 01502 723603.

The Greyhound, Pettistree

Take the effort out of dining with The Greyhound’s finish-at-home meals, available for collection. A range of mains, starters and desserts are on offer as well as items from the Pettistree store. Louise’s weekly menu is published on Mondays, with popular dishes including six-hour roasted pork belly, Thursday night curry, fish pie, smoked mackerel pâté & Louise’s ice cream. Prices start from £5 for a main course.

Collection slots are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 2pm and 5pm. The deadline for orders is 7pm on the evening prior.

Stewart has selected cases of wine which are also available at £55 for six bottles. Orders for these must be placed by Wednesday at 7pm for Friday or Saturday collection. Additionally, boxes of fruit, veg and salad boxes are available for £10 each.

To place an order, email thegreyhound@pettistree.com. To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/thegreyhoundinnpettistree

The Galley, Woodbridge

Woodbridge’s The Galley has released its menu this week, available to be delivered Friday 22 May or Saturday 23 May in the afternoon. Delivering as far as Aldeburgh on Fridays only, the restaurant is also offering bundles of local asparagus, fresh strawberries and Cornish corn bread as optional extras.

Costing £60 for a three-course meal for two, it includes wine and there are three options per course. Options for this week include foie gras and duck liver pâté for starter, grilled wild halibut for mains and Newbourne fresh strawberry and vanilla tart for dessert.

To see the full menu and to place an order, visit https://www.galley.uk.com/delivery/delivery/

Prandium, Southwold

Southwold’s Prandium is offering both lockdown takeaway meals, as well as a delivery service right to your front door. For £45, Pradium will deliver an assortment of staples, including meat, fish and vegetables.

Its meals on wheels service includes homemade chicken pie, cod, lasagne, cottage pie, vegan Mediterranean vegetable tart, chilli con carne and salads. To maintain social distancing measures, all payments will be contactless.

To place an order for meals on wheels or to book in a food shop, please call 07746 638299 or visit https://www.southwoldfooddelivery.co.uk/

Two Magpies, various locations

Award-winning Two Bakeries has announced that its Suffolk cafes are now open for takeaway on bread, coffee, essentials and pizzas from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

With locations in Aldeburgh, Darsham and Southwold, its Darsham shop will be selling homemade pizzas on Friday from 4.30pm, and on Saturdays from 4:30pm at its Southwold shop. Cakes and treats on offer include pain au chocolats, cinnamon swirls and brownies.

For branch-specific opening hours and to place an order for click and collect, visit https://www.twomagpiesbakery.co.uk/

Twyfords Café

Based in Beccles, Twyfords Café is offering both delivery, and a click and collect service on its food and drinks.

An afternoon tea for two tray costs £20 and includes mini fingers sandwiches, freshly baked savouries, mini cakes and scones with fresh cream and jam. There is also the option to add a mini bottle of prosecco for £3 each. For £10 per box, customers can also purchase five indulgent cake slices, which features carrot and walnut, rum and raisin, Victoria jam sponge, salted caramel and double chocolate.

Delivery is available to those who lives in Beccles, Worlingham and Gillingham. Click and collect is available to anyone else. To place an order, email info@twyfordscafe.co.uk or ring 07708 385321.

Nourish Café, Newbourne

Newbourne’s Nourish Café has recently started a Friday BBQ takeaway evening, with a weekly updated menu.

This week’s Mexican BBQ menu features chipotle BBQ chicken, halloumi pineapple and vegetable fajita skewers, slow cooked smoky bean chilli with cocoa, super green Mexican rice salad, homemade nachos, shredded cabbage corn and cilantro salad along with sour cream and guacamole.

At £15.50 per person, please book by emailing nourishcafesuffolk@gmail.com by midday on Wednesday. Collections will be between 5pm and 6.30pm. Additionally, Nourish Cafe are selling takeaway pizza boats and grilled sourdough sandwiches on Thursdays and Fridays between 9.30am and 1pm. For further information and to see the full menu, visit https://www.facebook.com/NourishCafeNewbourne

Café Myra, Ipswich

Celebrate the Bank Holiday this weekend with Café Myra’s afternoon tea delivered straight to your door.

For £30 and catering for two, its afternoon tea special includes eight sandwiches, two fruit scones, two mini pork and leek sausage rolls, six desserts and a selection of tea bags.

To place your order, please email enquiries@cafemyra.com. Deliveries will take place between 10am and 2pm on Monday 25 May. Deliveries are available for those within a five-mile radius of the café.

The Angel, Halesworth

The Angel in Halesworth has expanded its takeaway and delivery menu, offering customers a wide range of hot food, desserts and drinks.

Hot dishes are available for delivery at lunch and dinner between 11am and 2pm, and 5.30pm and 8pm. Meals include breaded fish goujons, wholetail scampi, and beef or roasted vegetable lasagne, in addition to its range of homemade frozen dishes and popular pizzas. Lemon cheesecake and tiramisu are available to purchase at £4 each.

To see the full menu, visit https://www.angel-halesworth.co.uk/. To place an order, call 01986 873365.

Number Ten, Lavenham

Lavenham’s Number Ten wine bar and kitchen is offering a heat at home takeaway menu for the residents of Lavenham. Dishes include pork loin, teriyaki salmon fillet and Thai vegetable curry. Number Ten is also doing pizza and pasta on Sunday, delivered between 12pm and 8pm.

To place an order, ring Number 10 between 9am and 2pm Wednesday to Friday. and will be delivered to you on Friday or Saturday. All dishes are £10.

To place your order, ring 01787 249438. To see the full menu and to find out more, visit https://www.ten-lavenham.co.uk/

Lucy’s Fornham

Open for collection Tuesdays to Sundays between the hours of 5pm and 9pm, Lucy’s in Fornham is offering 10% off all collection pizza takeaway orders, and 20% off for NHS workers.

Pizzas start at £10 and varieties include margherita, pepperoni and a vegan pizza. Sides such as olives and garlic bread are also available.

To see the menu in full, visit https://www.lucysrestaurant.co.uk/. To make an order, please ring 01284 834001 after 4.30pm.