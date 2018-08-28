Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Christmas tree festival promises to be bigger and better for 2018

PUBLISHED: 16:14 16 November 2018

Reverend Michael Eden helping to get the church ahead of the annual Christmas Tree Festival in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Reverend Michael Eden helping to get the church ahead of the annual Christmas Tree Festival in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

They are up to their baubles in tinsel in Stowmarket ahead of one of the UK’s biggest Christmas Tree festivals.

Reverend Michael Eden helping to get the church ahead of the annual Christmas Tree Festival in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNReverend Michael Eden helping to get the church ahead of the annual Christmas Tree Festival in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival, now in its 14th year, and with over 35,000 visitors, is one of the region’s major winter attractions.

It will see spectacular festive firs in Stowmarket Parish Church, Abbots Hall in the Museum of East Anglian Life and the town library.

Festival coordinator Judy Eden said she expected this year’s efforts to be even more spectaular than in previous years.

“We had over 450 trees across the three locations last year,” she said.

Marion Gray, Reverend Michael Eden and Judy Eden getting the church ready for the annual Christmas Tree Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMarion Gray, Reverend Michael Eden and Judy Eden getting the church ready for the annual Christmas Tree Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They’re all in the centre of Stowmarket so we’re encouraging people to see all the trees, do a little shopping and have something to eat.

“Stowmarket really is a Christmas destination.

“The three displays are at the church, Stowmarket Library and the Museum of East Anglian Life.

“Our display really is by the community and for the community, and we’re hoping for even more visitors than last year’s 35,000 people.

Reverend Michael Eden decorating a tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNReverend Michael Eden decorating a tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The trees are being decorated already - one group has made a life-sized baby Jesus out of rice paper and glycerine this year.

“Plus, we have Jack and Tim, the father/son singers who got Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on Britian’s got Talent, opening our display.”

The festival began back in 2005 with a modest 80 Christmas trees in St Peter and St Mary’s Church. Since then the festival has grown year by year beyond all imagination with more trees added each time.

People travel from all over the country and sometimes from overseas to see the trees, with many making the trip annually.

Reverend Michael Eden is looking forward to the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNReverend Michael Eden is looking forward to the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowmarket library is focusing on ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ with some lovely creative surprises hidden throughout the building.

For those inspired by the Christmas Tree Festival the library will be collecting poems, creative writings and art work to feature in a dedicated book to be published for next year’s Christmas Tree Festival. Each of the three locations will serve refreshments on the day. The festival runs from November 24 to January 5. Programmes can be downloaded here.

Topic Tags:

Teenagers sentenced for ‘revenge’ stabbing

16 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Two teenagers have been sentenced after admitting playing a part in the stabbing of 17-year-old in Colchester in January Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two teenagers who carried out a revenge stabbing in Colchester in which a 17-year-old youth suffered life threatening injuries have been detained for a total of 13 years.

E-fit released in armed robbery appeal

38 minutes ago Will Jefford
The E-fit released by Suffolk police. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An e-fit of a man who Suffolk police would like to talk to in connection to an armed robbery in Haverhill has been released.

Heartbroken salon owner ‘gutted’ as hundreds of pounds of stock stolen in break-in

17:05 Katy Sandalls
Eleanor Mann's business was hit by thieves this week Picture: CHARLES MANN

A young salon owner has described her heartbreak after hundreds of pounds of stock was stolen from her business in a break-in.

Patchy mist for evening drive home - but sunny weekend ahead

16:46 Will Jefford
Suffolk could see misty skies this evening. Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE

Suffolk is set to see sunny skies over the weekend - but a low mist could hamper commuters on their journey home.

New sponsors found for five former Bright Tribe schools in East Anglia

11:29 Amy Gibbons
Colchester Academy will now be managed by South Suffolk Learning Trust Picture: GOOGLE

New management has been found for several schools in Suffolk and north Essex formerly run by the controversial academy trust Bright Tribe.

Crunch meeting could decide iconic pier’s future

16:08 Jake Foxford
Plans for the future of the pier are top of the agenda for tonight's meeting between supporters and objectors for the current renovation of Shotley pier. Picture: SALLY CHICKEN

A crunch summit between Shotley Pier stakeholders is being held to try and decide on the plans for the future of the Suffolk tourist attraction.

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

16:00 Paul Geater
Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

Two Ipswich residents have been left with bills of more than £1,000 between them after subjecting their neighbours to late-night, high-volume music by Status Quo and Natalie Imbruglia.

Most read

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Utterly heartbroken’ family pay tribute to popular dad-of-three who died in crash

Daniel Lawrence died following a traffic collision in Colchester Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken, on November 2. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24