Sharni Andrews has sent in a Valentine's day message for her husband Jonathan. Picture: SHARNI ANDREWS Archant

Suffolk lovebirds have been sending in their heartfelt messages for their other half to mark Valentine’s Day.

Our romantic readers have sent an array of love notes for their Valentine to celebrate the occasion.

Some have also added a personal touch by including a picture of them and their significant other.

Sharni Andrews, who is pictured above, sent in a stunning photo of her new little family. As well as a message of admiration for her husband Jonathan.

She wrote: “Thank you for five amazing years of pure love, joy and happiness. You and our beautiful baby boy complete my life and I thank you for being you.”

