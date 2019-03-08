Partly Cloudy

How to make your garden welcoming for hedgehogs

PUBLISHED: 11:27 14 April 2019

Suffolk Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to make their gardens hedgehog friendly. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to make their gardens hedgehog friendly. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Have you got a hedgehog-sized hole in your garden fence or wall? Get creative with us this Hedgehog Awareness Week and design a garden entry point that hedgehogs won’t be able to ignore!

Suffolk Wildlife Trust is looking for people to get creative during Hedgehog Awareness Week. Picture: SIMON PARKERSuffolk Wildlife Trust is looking for people to get creative during Hedgehog Awareness Week. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Hedgehogs are undergoing concerning declines across the UK, with over half of our rural populations lost in the past two decades.

Our urban populations have declined by up to a third since the year 2000, but the decline in our towns and cities may be slowing.

This suggests that the actions that communities are taking for hedgehogs is making a real difference.

But we can’t stop now! The more action we take now, the better chance these creatures have at a certain future.

An event is being held at La Tour Cycle Cafe to encourage people to make hedgehog friendly entrances. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAn event is being held at La Tour Cycle Cafe to encourage people to make hedgehog friendly entrances. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Every year, the British Hedgehog Preservation Society runs Hedgehog Awareness Week - dedicated to raising awareness about the threats hedgehogs face and the easy actions everyone can take to help them.

This year the week runs from May 5 to 11 and in Ipswich we’re running a competition – who has the most elaborate hedgehog entrance to their garden?

Hedgehogs travel around 2km in a night, making access to many gardens critical.

A CD-case sized hole or gap under a gate will do the trick, but why not make it extra welcoming?

Come along to La Tour Cycle Café on Monday, May 6 between 1pm and 3pm to design and create a hedgehog-sized door frame to sit around your hedgehog fence hole – the perfect activity for families or creative individuals.

Materials will be limited so book your free space by heading to our website.

If you want to take part but aren’t able to make it to the event, submit photos of your decorated Hedgehog Highway via twitter (@ipswichhogs), Facebook (Suffolk Wildlife Trust in Ipswich) Instagram (@swtipswich) or email hedgehogs@suffolkwildlifetrust.org by Saturday, May 11.

Hedgehog Awareness Week will also provide the chance to learn more about hedgehogs and head out at night on a ‘torchlight tour’ in search of these enigmatic creatures.

We’ll be exploring the People’s Community Garden at Maidenhall Allotments by torchlight on Wednesday, May 8. Book your space on our Hedgehog Awareness Week events by heading to the what’s on section of our website.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

