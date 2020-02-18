16 half-term treats to keep families entertained

The Little Prince, a new family show by Luca Silvestrini and Protein Dance is being staged at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds for half term Photo: Chris Nash Chris Nash

Half term a much looked-forward to treat for school kids, but a potential nightmare for cash-starved, time-poor parents. Here's a selection of timely half term treats which could take the strain out of school holidays.

One of the East Anglian Railway Museum's diesel multiple unit vehicles resplendent after overhaul and repainting. These will be on display for their half term diseal day. Photo: CHAPPEL EAST ANGLIAN RAILWAY MUSEUM One of the East Anglian Railway Museum's diesel multiple unit vehicles resplendent after overhaul and repainting. These will be on display for their half term diseal day. Photo: CHAPPEL EAST ANGLIAN RAILWAY MUSEUM

Family Storytelling Workshop

Where: Jerwood DanceHouse, Foundry Lane, Ipswich Waterfront, IP4 1DW

When: Thursday February 20, 1pm

Youngsters can explore the solar system with planetariums at Bury St Edmunds and Colchester this half term Photo: AP Photo/European South Observatory Youngsters can explore the solar system with planetariums at Bury St Edmunds and Colchester this half term Photo: AP Photo/European South Observatory

Cost: Free but places must be booked in advance

Come and listen to a captivating storyteller in a session aimed at multi-generational audiences and themed around family histories and memories. There will be time to share your own stories and listen to the stories of others. Aimed at those of seven years and above.

Creative Crafts and Dance Family Workshop

Snape Maltings are hosting half term walks with activity sheets this half term Photo: Duncan Brinkley Snape Maltings are hosting half term walks with activity sheets this half term Photo: Duncan Brinkley

Where: Jerwood DanceHouse, Foundry Lane, Ipswich Waterfront, IP4 1DW

When: Thursday February 20 10.30am to noon

Cost: Free but places must be booked in advance

Learn how to make Ghungroo bells, a musical anklet tied to the feet of classical Indian dancers, and having made your own, get ready to hit the studio for a fun, creative dance class for the whole family to enjoy. Aimed at under 7s and their families.

Akram Kahn Workshop

Where: Jerwood DanceHouse, Foundry Lane, Ipswich Waterfront, IP4 1DW

When: Saturday February 22 noon

Cost: Free but places must be booked in advance

The workshop will be a creative dance session exploring the key themes of his latest production Chotto Xenos using storytelling, dance, music and movement to tell the often forgotten stories of colonial soldiers in World War I.

First World War Activity & Discovery Day

Where: Jerwood DanceHouse, Foundry Lane, Ipswich Waterfront, IP4 1DW

When: Tuesday February 18

Cost: Free

Discover the First World War through the eyes of different cultures from across the globe. Activities will include making and eating food that soldiers would have eaten, exploring letters, poetry and literature from the countries involved in the conflict, learning about medicine and dressing up as a child of the period. All activities will be engaging, accessible and hands-on.

Suitable for families with children aged 5+ years

Booking not essential but we advise you to book your place so you don't miss out. Families can arrive at any time throughout the day and drop in and out of the various activities on offer in the foyer.

Messy

Where: New Wolsey Studio, St Georges Street, Ipswich IP1 3NF

When: Saturday February 15

Cost: £8-£5

Meet Daisy. She's got a messy brain and a messy bedroom. No matter what she does, "The Mess" just seems to follow her about! Which makes it very difficult to look for stuff. Important stuff. Like Mr Twiggy!

Multi-award winning Zoo Co present this magical and visual story complete with original music, puppets, tap dancing and even a trip to the moon! All the while celebrating the stories that explode from "The Mess".

Performed by a Deaf and hearing cast with Sign Supported English, Messy has been created in partnership with ADHD Foundation and all performances are Relaxed Performances, which means if you need to stand up, sit down, wriggle around, leave or come back in, that's absolutely fine. There aren't any loud noises and the lights will stay on in the theatre so it won't be too dark.

Marvellous Mess - Messy Workshop

Where: HEG High Street Exhibition Gallery, High Street, Ipswich, IP1 3QH

When: Saturday February 15 at 2.30pm

Cost: Free

The New Wolsey believes that the freedom to get messy and to be imaginative is a vital part of being a kid. Because of the 'hands on' nature of this workshop, children must have an adult supervisor with them at all times (1 adult per 2 children). Grown ups are very much encouraged to join in - and in return, you can leave The Mess for us to clean up afterwards.

We know it can be tricky for families with disabled or SEND children to work out if an activity will be a good fit. We very warmly welcome children or adults who are SEND, d/Deaf, disabled or have any further access needs. Zoo Co's experienced team (including the performers) will be on hand to support all children to participate fully in the workshop. The theatre can provide: BSL signers, vocal guides for visually impaired children, a quiet break-out space, the freedom to come and go, lots of space to wiggle around and make noise, and an experienced team who are passionate about inclusion. There won't be any loud music playing. Your child will be met with positivity, understanding and empathy, no matter what. Everybody is invited.

Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure For Kids

Where: New Wolsey Theare, Civic Drive, Ipswich IP1 2AS

When: Sunday February 16, 2pm

Cost: £8-£5

SK Shlomo is a world record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just his mouth and a mic.

Join this sonic superhero and become one of his sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music, whether you're aged 1 or 101.

Box

Where: New Wolsey Theare, Civic Drive, Ipswich IP1 2AS

When: Tuesday February 18, 2pm

Cost: £8-£5

Featuring impressive hand-balancing, playful acrobatics and a mysterious box of tricks, Box offers a humorous and uplifting tale about sibling connection, competition and compassion. Based on, in, atop and around a custom-built Cube that expands over the course of the show, Box explores that special space that siblings share, play, care and grow in. Negotiating this world, our brother and sister use their imagination, skills and showmanship to vie for the attentions of the audience, only to learn that real success is found somewhat closer to home.

Aimed at youngsters aged four plus.

Planetarium

Where: Colchester Castle, Castle Park

When: February 18 & 20

Cost: £3.50 per person + Castle admission (Adults: £10, Child: £5.25, Student: £6.75)

Climb inside a heavenly planetarium this half-term. See the constellations unfold before your eyes and learn all about the stars. Join the craft activity tables to get creative and have plenty of fun. Each session lasts 45 minutes and are available at 10.15am, 11.15am, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm. This event is suitable for 4years and over. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Booking essential: call 01206 282941.

Half Term Diesel Day

Where: East Anglian Railway Museum, Chappel nr Colchester

When: Wednesday February 19

Cost: £10 adults, £5 children

Get yourselves down to the museum on the Wednesday in half-term for unlimited rides on one of our classic diesel trains….

Explore the vintage carriages and enormous Goods Shed and check out some grand old locomotives under restoration in the shed.

You can operate the signal box, climb into the red double-decker bus and there's a great, train-themed play ground right next to the field so bring a picnic or treat yourselves to lunch or tea and delicious home-made cakes in the vintage railway carriage cafe.

The children's entertainer, 'Steff & Nonsense', will be performing her show for the kids on the Wednesday of the February half-term. Book early for a 10% online discount.

Astronaut Academy

Where: Arc Shopping Centre, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds

When: Monday February 17 between 11am and 3pm

Cost: Free

Zoom off to another galaxy this February half-term as the Arc shopping centre brings an out of this world experience to Bury St Edmunds.

Children can enroll in the Astronaut Academy and take part in a space training session where they will be taught all the special skills that astronauts need. They will then be able to dress up as an astronaut before embarking on their mission to the moon.

The newly trained astronauts will then be able to step inside a dome shaped planetarium where they will watch a 3D tour of the solar system. If the astronauts successfully complete their mission they will be rewarded with some real space food.

The Little Prince

Where: Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds; Westgate St, IP33 1QR

When: Tuesday February 18

Cost: £10.50-£14

Luca Silvestrini's Protein dance company presents the incredible story of The Little Prince, retold in this live show by a pilot stranded in the desert.

Find out how the Little Prince leaves behind his own tiny asteroid and beloved rose and journeys through the universe, coming face to face with the baffling world of grown-ups. Have you ever heard of a king who reigns over nothing? Or a businessman obsessively counting stars?

Once on planet Earth, the Little Prince is welcomed by a mysterious snake and a truly wise and friendly fox before encountering the lone pilot. Together they discover the power and beauty of friendship and the complexity of love.

Based on the world-famous story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince is brought to life using Protein's award-winning mix of dance, humour and spoken word. Audiences are invited to look at the world through their heart and reconnect with our inner child.

Spring Nature Trail with activity sheets

Where: Snape Maltings, Suffolk, IP17 1SP

When: From Saturday February 15

Cost: Free

Pick up a Nature Trail map from the Visitor Centre or Little Rascals and find some special friends around Snape Maltings. The Nature Trail ends in Little Rascals where there's a chance to complete our fun activity sheets and enter a free prize draw. Have fun!

All activities are free. No need to book, just drop in and enjoy.

Have-a-go crafts

Where: Little Rascals, Snape Maltings, Suffolk, IP17 1SP

When: From Saturday February 15-23; 2-4pm

Cost: Free

Join us throughout the February half-term for creative and colourful play for all ages.

Come along to try some of their best-selling craft kits.

No need to book, just drop in and enjoy.

Half term story telling

Where: Little Rascals, Snape Maltings, Suffolk, IP17 1SP

When: From Saturday February 15-21; 2-4pm

Cost: Free

Throughout the February half-term, come and listen to some wonderful children's authors reading their charming stories.

No need to book, just drop in and enjoy.

Sing with Group A

Where: St Margaret's Church Centre, Bolton Lane, Ipswich IP1 2BT

When: Wednesday February 19 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

An opportunity for young people aged 8-18 to try singing with Group A, a free vocal group run by Smape Maltings. Group A explores how music can help build positive communities. Working with 8-18 year olds in Suffolk, Group A consists of vocal performance groups that rehearse and perform throughout the year.

The project gives young people opportunities to work with a wide variety of professional musicians, explore a breadth of musical genres and take part in exciting and creative performances. The work aims to help build positive community links and raise aspirations for young people.

New members are always welcome. The half term event is free to attend but book your place by emailing learning@snapemaltings.co.uk