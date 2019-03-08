A personal approach to care

Sunrise Nursing Home in Felixstowe Archant

Sunrise Nursing Home is committed to creating a warm and homely environment for each and every resident

With its beautiful beaches, award-winning gardens and family-focused feel, the picturesque town of Felixstowe is an ideal place to enjoy a happy retirement.

Just a stone's throw away from the seafront lies Sunrise Nursing Home, which promises exceptional levels of care with a uniquely personal touch. Sunrise opened its doors to residents on April 12 of this year, and is delighted to welcome guests to its new home.

Managed and operated by South Coast Care Homes – which runs two successful care facilities in Eastbourne – Sunrise is a small but perfectly formed care home, with a capacity of up to 30 guests. Its modern facilities are designed with the highest levels of both comfort and care in mind, helping to create a pleasant and homely environment for all residents.

A nurse is on hand 24 hours a day, providing clinical care to residents and conscientiously attending to their needs.

Outside, meanwhile, the home also boasts a beautiful, well-tended garden where residents and visitors can sit and socialise, enjoying the charming surroundings and the sunny spring weather.

Felixstowe is also well-connected to nearby towns such as Ipswich, making it convenient for residents' friends and relatives to pay a visit from the surrounding area.

Sunrise has good parking facilities at the rear of the building, welcoming visitors travelling by car.

“We care like family” is the motto that underpins every aspect of life at Sunrise. This warm and welcoming care facility is committed to creating an environment where residents feel at home, and where staff have the time to focus on small details and fully dedicate themselves to providing quality, yet affordable care. Residents are encouraged to keep active and pursue their own interests and hobbies, and can take part in a variety of stimulating activities arranged by the attentive and enthusiastic staff.

Sunrise understands the importance of companionship during retirement, and encourages its residents to spend time socialising in the home's comfortable communal spaces. Sunrise's modest size also creates a real sense of community among residents and staff members alike, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

Sunrise recognises that each and every resident is an individual with unique needs and requirements, and aims to deliver a truly personalised service to its guests.

By taking the time to understand both the physical and emotional needs of each resident, its highly-trained staff can provide first-class, round-the-clock care that is catered to each guest. This commitment to quality is carried though to the home's hospitality services, and residents are able to expect only the very best when it comes to their dining experience.

Sunrise is proud to serve delicious, highly-nutritious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with every dish lovingly prepared onsite from top-quality ingredients.

The team also considers the individual dietary requirements of each resident when preparing food, ensuring that all needs are suitably met

Families are more than welcome to join their loved ones for meals at Sunrise, helping guests to feel right at home in their new residence.

For more information about Sunrise Nursing Home, please contact 01394 671114.