Popular Suffolk food and drink festival is cancelled

Sarah Casey of Casey's Cakes in Lavenham on her stall inside St Peter's church Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

The event, set to take place in June, will return in 2021 says organiser.

Over the last few years, under the expert management of Suffolk Market Events, the Taste of Sudbury food and drink festival has flourished. It’s become a much-anticipated part of the county’s events calendar, and one of the biggest annual attractions in the town, taking place each June.

Organisers have just announced, however, that this year’s festival will no longer take place, due to the social distancing measures imposed by the government in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Justine Paul, director of Suffolk Market Events, says: “It is with a really heavy heart that I am writing to confirm that, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Taste of Sudbury 2020 has had to be cancelled. We are obviously devastated that it has come to this but we have no idea how long the current situation will last and whilst the government is asking people and businesses to do the right thing to beat Coronavirus, we must listen. This is a really difficult time for us all but we must try and look ahead to when this is all over and we can get back to enjoying our brilliant festival together again. With this in mind we have already booked Market Hill and St Peter’s for next year when the event will be held on Sunday June 13, 2021. This is a truly horrible time for us all but we must try and look forward to this all being over and getting back on our feet again - the summer of 2021 will be one of sunshine and celebration.”