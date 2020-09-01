E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Barn Butchery is an exciting new addition to Needham Market’s Alder Carr Farm

PUBLISHED: 09:16 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 01 September 2020

The Barn Butchery is an exciting new addition to Alder Carr Farm

The Barn Butchery is an exciting new addition to Alder Carr Farm

Ella Firth

This traditional family butchers is dedicated to providing top quality meat and poultry, and prides itself on offering an always friendly and reliable service

Gareth Doherty has been a butcher in the local area for 25 years, and two days before lock down he officially opened his own shop, The Barn Butchery at Alder Carr Farm. Gareth prides himself on running a traditional family butchers providing an open and friendly service with a smile.

During lockdown he has worked hard, following all safety measures to make sure all the customers’ needs were met, working 7 days a week for the first few months and has been pleased to see many return customers. He now has his son Cameron working with him when he’s not busy with his studies and is enjoying passing on the skill of traditional butchery to the next generation.

Gareth is dedicated to providing high welfare, local produce with many of the items you see on the counter coming straight from Alder Carr Farm itself. He recently visited the perfect setting of Hog and Hen, who supply various poultry to see the whole process in action. There is a growing number of customers who have returned to see Gareth for the high quality Blythbugh pork as well as locally sourced lamb, beef and rare bread pork.

It’s not just the counter that has been busy, The Barn Butchery also provide a catering service, supplying restaurants, private chefs and bakery’s such as the Courtyard Café and Little Pig Bakery both at Alder Carr  Farm. For the small holders in the area Gareth also offers a private butchery service, enquires for this can be accessed through their website at the bottom of the page.

The Barn Butchery is a wonderful addition to Alder Carr Farm, with everything under one roof you can now purchase all of your shopping and stop in at the Courtyard Café for a coffee and something to eat.

Find The Barn Butchery at Alder Carr Farm, Creeting St. Mary, Needham Market, IP6 8LX, or visit their website for more information: thebarnbutchery.co.uk.

