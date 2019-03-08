E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Save lives and win prizes with the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery

PUBLISHED: 12:53 18 October 2019

Sarah Hurn and doctor Jeremy Mauger from the EAAA

Sarah Hurn and doctor Jeremy Mauger from the EAAA

East Anglian Air Ambulance

By playing the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery, you can help to save lives like Sarah's

You can help to save lives by playing the EAAA lotteryYou can help to save lives by playing the EAAA lottery

Sarah Hurn, a former prison officer, was driving home from a night shift when she momentarily drifted off to sleep and her car crashed into a tree on a small country road in Suffolk.

The accident happened very early in the morning but luckily for Sarah, a lady called Rachel drove passed moments later and immediately dialled 999.

Dr Jeremy Mauger and Critical Care Paramedic Andy Downes were activated in Anglia Two from Cambridge at 8.31 am. Once Sarah was extracted from the car, the EAAA team could see she had a lot of tissue damage to her legs and her left knee in particular was very badly injured.

Due to the extent of Sarah's injuries, she was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital where she stayed for three weeks before she was transferred to the Leicester Royal Hospital to be closer to family. As well as her leg injuries, she had also suffered a skull fracture and small bleed on the brain, which affected her vision.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah visited the EAAA crew who saved her two years later and told the team that she had broken her left leg in seven places and had three fractures in her right leg. To fix the injury to her left knee, she had calf muscle removed from the back of her left leg. She also had 19 rib fractures and is awaiting further surgery on her right eye. Sarah is eternally grateful to everyone who helped her after the accident.

By playing the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery, you can help to save more lives like Sarah's. The East Anglian Air Ambulance is a charity which exists to help seriously ill or injured patients, 365 days a year. By playing the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery, you will be helping to save lives while also having the chance to win a cash prize every time you play.

Each week 18 prizes are won, ranging from £1,000 to £50. It costs just £1 per play and you can play weekly for just £4.34 a month. As the East Anglian Air Ambulance aims to fly 24/7 next year, your lottery play could help to make a huge difference to people's lives.

Play the lottery today and help us save lives 24/7. Play online at www.eaaa.org.uk/lottery

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Subaru Impreza driver clocked at 90mph in 50mph zone

Thomas Taylor appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘hit with hammer’ in Bury St Edmunds assault

A man in his 20s is said to have been hit with a hammer in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New health visitor service has ‘improved measures’ says Suffolk County Council cabinet

Changes to the health visitor service for babies and newborns have come under fire from opposition groups at the council. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES

Save lives and win prizes with the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery

Sarah Hurn and doctor Jeremy Mauger from the EAAA

‘Cheese wedge’ homes recommended to be approved

An impression of what the front of the Melton Hill housing development could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists