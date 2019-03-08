Save lives and win prizes with the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery

Sarah Hurn, a former prison officer, was driving home from a night shift when she momentarily drifted off to sleep and her car crashed into a tree on a small country road in Suffolk.

The accident happened very early in the morning but luckily for Sarah, a lady called Rachel drove passed moments later and immediately dialled 999.

Dr Jeremy Mauger and Critical Care Paramedic Andy Downes were activated in Anglia Two from Cambridge at 8.31 am. Once Sarah was extracted from the car, the EAAA team could see she had a lot of tissue damage to her legs and her left knee in particular was very badly injured.

Due to the extent of Sarah's injuries, she was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital where she stayed for three weeks before she was transferred to the Leicester Royal Hospital to be closer to family. As well as her leg injuries, she had also suffered a skull fracture and small bleed on the brain, which affected her vision.

Sarah visited the EAAA crew who saved her two years later and told the team that she had broken her left leg in seven places and had three fractures in her right leg. To fix the injury to her left knee, she had calf muscle removed from the back of her left leg. She also had 19 rib fractures and is awaiting further surgery on her right eye. Sarah is eternally grateful to everyone who helped her after the accident.

By playing the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery, you can help to save more lives like Sarah's. The East Anglian Air Ambulance is a charity which exists to help seriously ill or injured patients, 365 days a year. By playing the East Anglian Air Ambulance lottery, you will be helping to save lives while also having the chance to win a cash prize every time you play.

Each week 18 prizes are won, ranging from £1,000 to £50. It costs just £1 per play and you can play weekly for just £4.34 a month. As the East Anglian Air Ambulance aims to fly 24/7 next year, your lottery play could help to make a huge difference to people's lives.

Play the lottery today and help us save lives 24/7. Play online at www.eaaa.org.uk/lottery