Buying and selling property is made easier with Attwells

The new stamp duty break presents a great opportunity for homebuyers

On Wednesday, July 8 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new stamp duty break that will greatly benefit those looking to purchase a new house within the next year.

If you are already on the property ladder and thinking of moving, here are the key points.

Stamp Duty is zero for the first £500,000 of all residential purchases – before reverting to 5% and upwards above this level, dependent upon the agreed purchase price.

The change takes effect immediately and applies to all sales completed from Thursday, July 9 2020 up to and including 31 March 2021, however, there is no claw back for those who purchased before July 9 this year.

Did you know?

The average length of a sale from ‘sale agreed’ to completion is five months and increasing.

There is a 35% risk of a sale collapsing within three weeks.

The average cost of a failed property sale is £2,700.

If you provide all the upfront information on your property, the risk of the sale falling through reduces by 50%.

Attwells’ free Move Ready Solicitor’s Packs will:

Ensure you are ready to exchange or make a genuine offer.

Make your transaction quick, easy and risk-free.

Verify the buyer’s source of funds and complete anti-money laundering checks.

Get everything ready to submit full searches upon the sale being agreed.

Ensure a buyer with a mortgage can exchange within 28 days.

The Move Ready Solicitor’s Pack includes:

Ownership documents.

Planning, building regulations and guarantees.

Answers to questions frequently raised by the vendor.

Replies to the anticipated enquiries of a buyer.

Searches of all the relevant authorities.

Save time, money and stress – instruct Attwells now and get Move Ready.

Attwells’ ‘Offer Ready’ Solicitor’s Packs will certify you to the selling agent as offer ready free of charge.

Attwells’ Offer Ready Certificate includes:

Confirmation of identity.

Evidence of deposit.

Proof of funding.

Commitment to move four weeks faster by starting the legal work immediately upon sale agreed.

Instruct Attwells today and get Offer Ready.

Ciara Elliott, editor of House and Home magazine, who is currently working with Attwells, commented: “I am proud to be working with Attwell solicitors on their new ‘Move Ready’ conveyancing service pack that is a pretty unique concept to benefit all parties including buyers, sellers and agents.

“If you are in the market for selling or buying this summer it is well worth checking out their service, which may reduce the risk of a sale falling through.

“The average length of a sale from agreed to completion is about five months, but if you work with Attwells and instruct them before (or at the same time) you go to market with your house they can prepare most of the conveyancing legal paperwork in advance.

“Also, by having the important information ready you can reduce the risk of the sale falling through by 50%. House buying and selling can be a very anxious time – and even more so in these times of Covid-19 – so this might be one less worry for you.”

For more information, please visit attwells.com