E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Should the Thomas Cook bosses pay back their bonuses?

PUBLISHED: 13:30 26 September 2019

People walk past the Thomas Cook store in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People walk past the Thomas Cook store in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

As another British business bites the dust, regular, working people will once again pay the price

It's official. Another British business has gone bust.

This week, Thomas Cook went the same way as BHS and Woolworths, creating another vacuum in the struggling UK high street.

Chaos inevitably ensued, with thousands of holidaymakers still stranded abroad as the biggest ever peacetime repatriation gets underway.

All flights are grounded, 600 Thomas Cook stores have closed overnight and the company's 21,000 employees are suddenly out of a job.

The travel firm's fate has hung in the balance for some time now, with a mountainous debt pile threatening to bankrupt the company for many years.

Back in 2011, collapse was on the cards as profits dwindled and debts steadily mounted.

A dramatic restructuring might have provided some short-term relief for the company, but now, eight years on, Thomas Cook has found itself unable to solve its problems, crippled by debt.

Why then, has the company been blessing its top executives with multi-million pound payouts?

According to The Daily Telegraph, Peter Fankhauser, the chief executive of Thomas Cook at the time of its collapse, took home a cool £8.3 million since taking over the firm in 2014, including an almighty £2.9m bonus in 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Its chief financial officers have also enjoyed £7m between them since 2014, with a further £4m going to non-executive directors.

In total, the paper estimates  that Thomas Cook executives  were paid more than £20m over the last five years, receiving hefty bonuses and six-figure salaries as the debt pile grew and investors took flight.

These figures might be shocking, but they are hardly surprising.

Whenever a big business goes bust, the fat cats usually walk away, comfortable financially.

Think back to the collapse of BHS. In 2015, Sir Philip Green sold the retail chain to the serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell for just £1. A year later, the company had gone under, rendering 11,000 workers jobless.

The summer after the BHS collapse, Phillip Green spent the summer cruising around the Mediterranean on a  new £100m yacht.

When a big company fails, it's not those at the top who end up going down with the ship.

Instead, it's those regular, working people who pay the price - those who work on the shop floor and wake up to suddenly find themselves unemployed, without the safety net of a million pound bonus to fall back on when times get tough.

As the Thomas Cook chaos continues, these generous payouts are rightly coming under scrutiny.

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell has joined the voices calling on Thomas Cook executives to repay their  bonuses, saying: "I think they need to really examine their own consciences about how they've brought this about and how they themselves have exploited the situation."

For now, people are justifiably angry. But as the story gets inevitably pushed out of the headlines and fades from our memories, we'll forget about the culture of greed that lets such situations arise.

That is, until the next big business collapse reminds us of that certain truth: fat cats always land on their feet.

Most Read

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Jaywick continues to be most deprived neighbourhood says government report

The Brooklands estate in East Jaywick, near Clacton, Essex, which has been named as the most deprived neighbourhood in England for a third time Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Your last chance to see all the Elmers under one roof

Friends Amelia Clark and James Hooker, aged 5 from Colchester with Hero the Elmer, who will be on show at the final farewell. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I’m not just going to win it, I’m going to win it impressively’ - Butters on Contenders 27 clash with Mearns, plus event preview

Scott Butters, right, will face Richard Mearns in a featherweight battle at Contenders 27 in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: BRETT KING

Should the Thomas Cook bosses pay back their bonuses?

People walk past the Thomas Cook store in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists