Gallery

Nostalgia: Magical lit parade still a favourite a century on

Thorpeness Regatta in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH Archant

People in Suffolk love messing about on the water – and in one village it’s been a tradition for more than 100 years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fun on the water at Thorpeness Picture: IVAN SMITH Fun on the water at Thorpeness Picture: IVAN SMITH

The Thorpeness Regatta was first staged on the Meare in the heart of the picture-postcard village in 1913, just a few days after the huge lake was officially opened.

It’s been a firm fixture in the calendar ever since, and these days attracts thousands of people, especially for the evening events.

Our photos here, taken by former staff photographer Ivan Smith, date from 1982 and feature the magical lit boat parade, which still takes place today.

The pictures show the boats all decorated with a variety of tableaux, with those taking part having constructed scenes on board and dressed in fancy dress as they parade across the water. Today’s regatta features races and a firework display over the Meare.

Spectacular craft out on the Meare in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH Spectacular craft out on the Meare in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Do you remember or take part in the 1982 event? To share your memories email ross.halls@archant.co.uk

Did you take part in the Thorpeness Regatta in 1982? Picture: IVAN SMITH Did you take part in the Thorpeness Regatta in 1982? Picture: IVAN SMITH

Thorpeness Regatta in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH Thorpeness Regatta in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH

A craft celebrating Maritime England Picture: IVAN SMITH A craft celebrating Maritime England Picture: IVAN SMITH