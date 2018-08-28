Nostalgia: Magical lit parade still a favourite a century on
PUBLISHED: 14:03 13 November 2018
Archant
People in Suffolk love messing about on the water – and in one village it’s been a tradition for more than 100 years.
The Thorpeness Regatta was first staged on the Meare in the heart of the picture-postcard village in 1913, just a few days after the huge lake was officially opened.
It’s been a firm fixture in the calendar ever since, and these days attracts thousands of people, especially for the evening events.
Our photos here, taken by former staff photographer Ivan Smith, date from 1982 and feature the magical lit boat parade, which still takes place today.
The pictures show the boats all decorated with a variety of tableaux, with those taking part having constructed scenes on board and dressed in fancy dress as they parade across the water. Today’s regatta features races and a firework display over the Meare.
Do you remember or take part in the 1982 event? To share your memories email ross.halls@archant.co.uk