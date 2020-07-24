E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fancy a free drink this week? Be sure to head down to this Ipswich taphouse

PUBLISHED: 11:15 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 24 July 2020

Three Wise Monkeys Ipswich has over 20 beers on tap Picture: Three Wise Monkeys Ipswich

The offer at Three Wise Monkeys comes off the back of the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Three Wise Monkeys, located on Ipswich's Lloyd Avenue, is welcoming back customers with a free drink for the next week Picture: Neil PerryThree Wise Monkeys, located on Ipswich's Lloyd Avenue, is welcoming back customers with a free drink for the next week Picture: Neil Perry

For the next week, Ipswich-based bar and restaurant Three Wise Monkeys is offering its customers a free welcome back drink.

The offer – which is valid until August 2 – can be redeemed by pre-ordering a table for food at its Lloyds Avenue location.

Upon arrival, each guest within that party will receive their complimentary drink.

The incentive comes after the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme which runs through August between Mondays and Wednesdays, and is designed to encourage people to support the hospitality industry by visiting their local pubs and restaurants.

With over 20 beers on tap, a huge range of spirits and a wide selection of wines to choose from, drinks redeemable within this offer include any pint, cocktail, glass of wine or Prosecco, spirit with mixer, or soft drink.

General manager Sean Watkins said: “It’s been wonderful seeing so many people return since we reopened earlier this month, but we, like a lot of our industry, have noticed that some people have yet to come back into town.

“We are fortunate that our venue is large and spacious - meaning that we can guarantee a safe environment with our social distancing measures - so we decided to run this offer to say thank you to our returning regulars, but also to invite the residents of Ipswich to come and either visit us again, or for the first time. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Three Wise Monkeys to enjoy a free drink on us with their meal.”

To activate the offer, customers simply need to visit the Three Wise Monkeys Ipswich website and place their booking.

